$1,000 reward offered for information on 2018 homicide of Racine man, Vyshonn Avitia
$1,000 reward offered for information on 2018 homicide of Racine man, Vyshonn Avitia

Vyshonn Avitia

Avitia

RACINE — Crime Stoppers of Racine County is seeking information on the murder of Vyshonn Avitia, a Racine man who was shot and killed on October 24, 2018, while inside a vehicle on the 1900 block of Prospect Street.

He was 18.

Witnesses or citizens may call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

There is a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest, according to a press release from the Police Department.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330. 

