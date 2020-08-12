Crews fight house fire over course of two days in Burlington

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON — Firefighters were back on the scene Wednesday afternoon after a house struck by fire late Tuesday night rekindled on the city's west side.

Firefighters from the city and town of Burlington, as well as from Rochester, were dispatched at 11:28 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a porch on fire at a residence at 625 W. State St. (Old Highway 36). Initial reports indicate that the fire extended into the home and additional resources had to be called to assist.

There were no reports of injuries, Burlington Police said. A cause of the fire or extent of damage was not available as of Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called back to the scene Wednesday afternoon after a report of the fire rekindling. They remained on scene until nearly 6 p.m.

Rochester and Kansasville rescue crews handled some rescue calls for the City of Burlington Fire Department that came in during the afternoon while firefighters were detained at the fire scene.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0