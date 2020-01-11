Crematorium planned for former flower shop in Union Grove

UNION GROVE — Miller-Reesman Funeral Home in Union Grove is pursuing plans for its own crematorium — a place where both human and animal bodies can be cremated.

“We’re just getting busier and busier,” said Glen Miller, co-owner of the funeral home, regarding his business’s need for the new facility.

Previously, the funeral home had been sharing a crematorium with another funeral home in Racine, Miller said. But as Miller-Reesman's business grew, it came time to get their own cremation chambers, known in the trade as a “cremation retort.”

“We are relatively a young new, funeral home. … Our business has doubled almost every year,” Miller said. The funeral home opened in 2007.

Miller-Reesman, 620 15th Ave. (Highway 11), handles approximately 350 funerals per year, about 200 of which include cremation.

Cremation is becoming increasingly popular nationwide. In 2005, fewer than 33% of bodies were cremated, according to the National Funeral Directors Association, while more than 60% were buried. By 2015, there were more cremations than burials. The NFDA predicts that more than 70% of bodies will be cremated by 2030.

