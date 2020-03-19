Cree Lighting worker has COVID-19 symptoms, actual presence of virus not confirmed

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Cree Lighting employee has come down with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, though that person did not know as of Thursday evening whether they have the virus.

"At this time there have been no confirmed COVID-19 cases at our Racine, Wisconsin facility," a statement from the company read. "There is one person who is symptomatic, and with our support, that person is in the process of learning more. Our thoughts are with this person during this stressful time."

Cree Lighting stated that as the company waits for confirmation whether or not that individual has the COVID-19 virus, it is, "treating this with an abundance of caution and handling this as a presumptive positive."

"We have required anyone who had prolonged exposure or close contact with this person to self-quarantine for up to 14 days depending on test results," the statement read. "The health and safety of our employees and their families is our top priority."