Cree Lighting monitoring COVID-19 cases among employees

STURTEVANT — Cree Lighting is taking enhanced steps to address employee health and safety after several confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Sturtevant company.

Cree Lighting Director of Operations Brian Kinnune reported that there have indeed been confirmed COVID-19 cases among its employees.

“Cree Lighting has been carefully monitoring the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with the health and safety of our employees, their families and our community being our top priority,” Kinnune told The Journal Times. “Unfortunately, we have had members of the Cree Lighting team in Racine receive a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19. We do not disclose additional details out of respect for our employees’ privacy. To date, our extensive contact tracing efforts have determined that no employee case has been the result of on-site exposure. Our hearts go out to any affected co-workers and the families and we wish them a rapid and full recovery.”

Kinnune outlined Cree Lighting’s health and safety protocols for dealing with suspected COVID-19 infections.