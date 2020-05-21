Cree Lighting monitoring COVID-19 cases among employees

STURTEVANT — Cree Lighting is taking enhanced steps to address employee health and safety after several confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Sturtevant company.
Cree Lighting Director of Operations Brian Kinnune reported that there have indeed been confirmed COVID-19 cases among its employees.
“Cree Lighting has been carefully monitoring the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with the health and safety of our employees, their families and our community being our top priority,” Kinnune told The Journal Times. “Unfortunately, we have had members of the Cree Lighting team in Racine receive a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19. We do not disclose additional details out of respect for our employees’ privacy. To date, our extensive contact tracing efforts have determined that no employee case has been the result of on-site exposure. Our hearts go out to any affected co-workers and the families and we wish them a rapid and full recovery.”
Kinnune outlined Cree Lighting’s health and safety protocols for dealing with suspected COVID-19 infections.
“Upon learning of any employee experiencing symptoms, and prior to medical diagnosis, we immediately require anyone who has prolonged exposure or close contact with those positive cases to self-quarantine for 14 days, and follow CDC guidelines which include closing off the affected work area and thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting with commercial disinfectant,” he explained. “Cree Lighting and IDEAL Industries has a global, cross-functional team monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and early on took a number of steps to ensure the safety of employees by following the guidelines issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
“Above and beyond these guidelines, and out of an abundance of caution, Cree Lighting has handled any symptomatic employees as if they were a presumptive positive to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus within our facilities to protect our employees and their families.”
Cree Lighting, which designs and manufactures commercial and residential LED lighting, also operates a Kenosha Country distribution center in Pleasant Prairie.
Back on March 20 at the local start of the pandemic, Cree issued a statement noting that the health and safety of its employees and their families was the “top priority” Cree Lighting and Sycamore, Ill.-based parent company IDEAL Industries, Inc., reporting that a number of steps had been taken “early on … to ensure the safety of employees.”
As an “essential business” deemed critical for the support of essential infrastructure such as healthcare facilities, gas stations, key retailers and transportation systems, Cree Lighting announced it would continue its manufacturing operations with “extensive safety measures in place.”
Expansion project unaffected
Back in January, Cree Lighting announced it would be increasing component manufacturing and final assembly, currently performed externally, at its 700,000-square-foot Sturtevant facility as part of a larger expansion effort that began in 2019. Cree will invest more than $8 million for state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment and improvements that are expected to create nearly 100 manufacturing jobs once the 12-month expansion project is completed. New positions will be filled by internal and external candidates. Cree has more than 1,000 administrative and manufacturing employees at its Racine County manufacturing facility, where it runs three shifts five days a week. The plant produces nearly 80% of Cree Lighting products.
Despite the uncertainties and economic challenges posed by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, Kinnune told The Journal Times that the expansion project remains “on schedule to be completed this year.”
“This investment builds upon the facility’s more than 30-year commitment to the community,” said Kinnune.”Our workforce is dedicated to producing innovative, high quality, ultra-reliable products, and with this change the growth and development opportunities that exist for current and prospective employees is extremely promising.”
