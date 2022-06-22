Credibility of man who says he witnessed killing called into question on 3rd day of 2nd trial

RACINE — On Wednesday, the third day of a homicide trial being heard for the second time, the Racine County District Attorney's Office shifted from witness testimony to the investigation conducted by the Racine Police Department.
Additionally, the credibility of the eyewitness was called into question by the 911 caller.
Donley M. Carey, 36, is charged with intentional first-degree homicide in the Feb. 25, 2020, shooting death of DeMarcus Anderson, 28, at the Sin City Biker Club at the southeast corner of Ninth Street and South Memorial Drive.
Carey has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Witnesses have testified the two men had a dispute shortly before the shooting in which each accused the other of being “the police,” i.e. each man accused the other of being a snitch.
Sgt. Aukland, of the RPD, was one of the officers dispatched to investigate the report of a shooting victim inside the biker’s clubhouse.
The sergeant’s testimony was important to the timeline of events because he was dispatched to a residence on Memorial Drive because the resident reported their door cam picked up a person walking by who had a firearm at about 5 a.m.
At 6:23 a.m., the RPD was dispatched to the area of the private clubhouse for a shooting.
Aukland was with the first group of officers who entered the building. He said the smell of bleach was everywhere as officers entered the building by force.
Investigators theorize bleach was used to wash away evidence.
Aukland said, “As soon as we breached that door a wall of the smell of bleach hit me in the face immediately.”
Case history
The Racine Police Department responded to the private club after an anonymous 911 call reported that there was a deceased person inside.
Investigators found Anderson's corpse, wrapped in trash bags, in a small bathroom. Later, it was determined he had been shot seven times with a .40 caliber firearm.
Investigators theorize that someone wrapped the body and intended to move it later.
Following the initial investigation, a warrant was issued for Carey, who was arrested eight days later in Michigan.
Carey went to trial in January on the charge of first-degree homicide. Judge Maureen Martinez declared a mistrial in the first trial after the defendant’s attorney, Mindy Nolan, made comments during closing statements the court deemed inappropriate.
Investigation
The investigation into the shooting death of Anderson began with an anonymous 911 call, which law enforcement later traced to a former acquaintance of a primary witness.
The Journal Times is withholding the names of citizen-witnesses due to allegations of retaliatory threats and actions to witnesses.
The former acquaintance said she received a call from the primary witness, asking her to call 911 and report that someone had been shot in the area of Ninth Street and Memorial Drive. The call to 911 was placed at 6:23 a.m.
The former acquaintance described the witness as crying and said, “I’ve never heard him cry that hard,” as he was not the type of person to cry. The acquaintance said they considered the man a trusted friend, but also that “I do know he is a liar" who has a drug addiction and often says things that “are not supported by facts."
According to testimony, the man and Anderson had been using drugs continuously in the days preceding Anderson's death.
Credibility
At issue in the case is that the witness never directly reached out to investigators. Even after the body of Anderson was found, and the investigation was underway, the man was at the scene and did not interact with law enforcement to say he witnessed the shooting. In court, the man said he did witness the shooting.
It was a sister of the victim who finally called police on the witness's behalf later in the day. The witness and Anderson considered each other brothers.
Anderson's sister said that when she saw the witness teary-eyed, he didn't need to tell her that Anderson was dead. She just knew.
“When I saw the look on (his) face, I didn’t want to believe it, but I knew it was (Anderson),” she said.
Hours went by before the man finally told Anderson's sister about the events of that morning. He allegedly identified Carey as the person who pulled the trigger.
That’s when the police were called.
