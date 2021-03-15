Crazy milkshakes and empowering T-shirts: New businesses opening up in Waterford

WATERFORD — Entrepreneurs are bringing new businesses into Waterford, including a restaurant, an ice cream shop and a clothing store with a message about empowering women.

Bonnie’s Dresser clothing shop, which opened in February at 206 W. Main St., specializes in a clothing line, Beautiful Disaster, that is designed to reflect a woman’s inner strength.

The shop soon will be joined by Hometown Table, a restaurant coming to 315 N. Milwaukee St., and by Kravings, an ice cream shop offering exotic milkshakes at 202 E. Main St.

Hometown Table is scheduled to open in May, and Kravings is scheduled to begin serving up milkshakes sometime next month.

Dawn Brummel, executive director of Explore Waterford, the local chamber of commerce, said she is excited to see new businesses setting up shop to serve local residents and to attract more visitors.

“It adds to the momentum that we already have,” Brummel said. “It’s exciting, and it indicates growth.”

Bonnie’s Dresser is operated by first-time business owner Jill Stonina, 45, who says she got tired of working for other people and decided to create something of her own.