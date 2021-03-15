Crazy milkshakes and empowering T-shirts: New businesses opening up in Waterford

WATERFORD — Entrepreneurs are bringing new businesses into Waterford, including a restaurant, an ice cream shop and a clothing store with a message about empowering women.
Bonnie’s Dresser clothing shop, which opened in February at 206 W. Main St., specializes in a clothing line, Beautiful Disaster, that is designed to reflect a woman’s inner strength.
The shop soon will be joined by Hometown Table, a restaurant coming to 315 N. Milwaukee St., and by Kravings, an ice cream shop offering exotic milkshakes at 202 E. Main St.
Hometown Table is scheduled to open in May, and Kravings is scheduled to begin serving up milkshakes sometime next month.
Dawn Brummel, executive director of Explore Waterford, the local chamber of commerce, said she is excited to see new businesses setting up shop to serve local residents and to attract more visitors.
“It adds to the momentum that we already have,” Brummel said. “It’s exciting, and it indicates growth.”
Bonnie’s Dresser is operated by first-time business owner Jill Stonina, 45, who says she got tired of working for other people and decided to create something of her own.
With support and encouragement from her husband, Tony, she found an available storefront in downtown Waterford that had recently been vacated by an arts and craft business.
Stonina, who lives in nearby Vernon, knew exactly what she wanted to do: introduce Wisconsin shoppers to “Beautiful Disaster,” a California-based clothing line that emphasizes women empowerment. The name signifies that women should accept their own imperfections and embrace their inner beauty.
Inspiring slogans adorn many of the T-shirts, hoodies, leggings, cosmetic bags and other merchandise available at Bonnie’s Dresser.
Since opening in February, Bonnie’s Dresser has drawn both curious browsers and staunch supporters. One customer paid $200 for $140 worth of merchandise, and left Stonina with a heartfelt “thank you” for spreading the Beautiful Disaster message.
“It’s not just a clothing brand; Beautiful Disaster is an identity,” Stonina said. “It’s a tribe who support each other through trials and triumphs.”
The store is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Hometown Table
Hometown Table is being planned by Matthew and Amanda Rooney, a couple who moved to Waterford five years ago with ideas about starting their own restaurant.
Matthew, 40, graduated from culinary school and spent many years operating Rocky Rococo pizza places in the Milwaukee area. Amanda, 33, worked as a stay-at-home mother of four.
When the Figaro’s Pizza eatery shut down at 315 N. Milwaukee St., the couple made their move. They thought about opening a new Rocky Rococo, but then they switched gears and decided to bring Waterford something more unique.
Amanda Rooney said Hometown Table will offer a variety of sandwiches, pastas, salads and grilled food offerings, as well as breakfast on the weekends. The dining room will seat about 50 people, and carryout will be available, too.
The Rooneys are remodeling the building’s interior in hopes of creating an atmosphere that is comfortable and welcoming to families.
“We want people to come to a cozy place, feel at home, and just experience good food,” she said. “We have four kids, and we know how important family is.”
Kravings
Kravings ice cream shop is the brainchild of Jordan Karweik, who is well known to Waterford residents as an insurance salesman. Karweik sold his insurance agency and is transforming his office at 202 E. Main St. into an ice cream parlor.
Kravings will specialize in milkshakes that come in a variety of exotic flavors and designs, such as dirt cake and banana split. Customers also will find a build-your-own option.
Prices will range from $8 for a small milkshake to $11 for a large.
Karweik, 33, said he got the idea after seeing a YouTube video about a similar out-of-state milkshake shop, with customers lined up to get inside. He had grown tired of the insurance business, and was eager to try something new.
He calls the milkshakes “crazy shakes.”
“I enjoy growing businesses,” he said. “This is a different way to have a creative outlet.”
Kravings also will offer ice cream, cookie ice cream sandwiches and other sweet treats.
There will be seating available both indoors and outdoors.
Karweik has plans for some creative marketing, too, including a contest already underway at his website, www.kravingswi.com, to win a free milkshake every month all year long. He also has invited the public to help him choose the best chocolate syrup.
He is still experimenting with different milkshake flavors, and he predicts that crazy shakes will be a bit hit in Waterford.
“People really like them,” he said. “I’m getting a lot of good feedback.”