Crazy little thing called puppy love: Area 14-year-old among youngest competitive dog groomers

Eleanor Buttrill first got a taste of the world of dog grooming when she was 9, helping sweep up hair and pick out bandanas at her mom’s dog salon. Not doing much in terms of grooming, she loved to watch her mother craft and create new styles for the dogs that came in.

Now, the 14-year-old girl is competing in the Most Creative Dog category at the All American Dog Show Sunday at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center, 1551 North Thoreau Dr., Schaumburg, Illinois.

Buttrill is the daughter of Allison Murphy, the owner of Clover Pup Salon, 2908 Taylor Ave., Racine, which opened in 2016 and was named “Best Pet Pampering” in Best of Racine 2021. The salon had recently been experimenting with a new way to groom dogs: coloring.

That’s what really piqued the teenager’s interest.

“In the past couple of years I have found (coloring dogs) interesting and have aspired to do that someday,” Buttrill said.

Clover Pup offers both temporary and permanent dog coloring options. The dyes, being plant-based, are completely safe for dogs.

“If you wanted to eat it, you could,” Buttrill said. “It works very similarly to human hair dye.”

Buttrill said that Clover Pup does not bleach dogs’ hair; that would not be safe for dogs.

Buttrill has gradually been given more to do at Clover Pup as she has grown up. While she is not comfortable yet cutting the hair of other people’s dogs, she still works on her own dogs, like Charlee, who she will be competing alongside Sunday.

Eleanor has been working on Charlee, her standard poodle, for two years now, handling her hair growth and maintenance.

Eleanor will be among the youngest competitors Sunday in the creative color competition at the All American Grooming Show. While not being able to fully disclose the designs she has planned for her entry into the competition, Buttrill and Charlee will be influenced by the many styles and outfits of Freddie Mercury, the iconic front man for the influential rock band Queen until his death in 1991.

“I don’t want to spoil too much, but it is going to be great,” Buttrill said. “There’s going to be a nice big presentation and it’s going to be cool, I think. I’m excited.”

While dog grooming and coloring are her focuses now, Buttrill, like most 14-year-olds, isn’t sure if this is what she wants to make her career.

“I think it would be neat to do this kind of thing in the future, but also I really don’t know what to do in the future,” Buttrill said. “I am really glad to have this experience, though, and know how to do this so I can if I want to.”