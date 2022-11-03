'Crazy, amazing, beautiful' | Temperatures in the 70s create a November afternoon to remember

WATERFORD — Karen Lohr thought about hanging Christmas holiday decorations Thursday.

But when she saw the weather, Lohr pulled out a garden hose and watered plants outside her home on a sunny day with temperatures in the 70s.

“I love it,” she said, as she joined other Racine County residents in soaking up temperatures that approached — and in some cases reached — record-high levels.

The National Weather Service reported that the temperature in Racine hit 71 degrees, which tied a record for the warmest Nov. 3 ever, set two years ago in 2020.

At 3 p.m. Thursday, forecasters speculated that the mercury might climb even higher before sundown, possibly breaking the record.

The temperature hit 70 degrees in Burlington, which was just shy of a record-high 74 degrees recorded in 1961. Milwaukee hit 72 degrees, again nearing a record of 74 degrees that occurred in 1964.

Warm weather is expected to continue through the weekend, although rain is in the forecast. By Monday, forecasters say temperatures will be back down in the 50s.

Russell Wallis of Burlington took advantage of Thursday’s unseasonably mild weather to walk his dog, Ely, while dressed in shorts and a T-shirt, with no jacket.

“It’s beautiful,” Wallis said. “You can’t beat it.”

In Rochester, Indre Gavenaite took a break from running errands and stopped at Case Eagle Park for an impromptu picnic along the Fox River with her 5-year-old daughter, Freya.

The mother and daughter from Mount Pleasant spend a lot of time outdoors, but Gavenaite said she could not recall a November day so warm and mild.

“I’ll take this weather anytime, for sure,” she said.

Others basked in the rare November warm spell by biking, hiking, skateboarding and, of course, golfing.

At Browns Lake Golf Course in Burlington, golfers stood in line waiting for their chance to play a round.

General manager Geoff LaFleur scrambled to pull golf carts out of storage to keep up with the crowd of golfers eager to swing their clubs in 70-degree temperatures in November.

LaFleur said about 80 golfers were on the course Thursday afternoon, probably double the number normally expected in early November.

“It’s been crazy,” he said. “It’s been a great boost.”

The course in previous years has been closed for the season as early as Halloween. Other times, mild weather has allowed the course to stay open until December.

Markus Schuch of Burlington turned out to hit the course Thursday with his friend, Zach Forray.

Wearing only shorts, Schuch said he loves the game so much that he would gladly play golf in November regardless of the weather. Getting the chance to play in 70-degree weather, he said, is a bonus.

“It’s amazing,” he said. “It’s not this comfortable usually.”