OAK CREEK — Northbound traffic on Interstate 41/94 was reportedly backed up nearly five miles into Racine County Tuesday afternoon as a result of a crash near the Racine/Milwaukee County line, the state Department of Transportation reported.

WisDOT reported that the right lane on I-41/94 northbound just north of Seven Mile Road was blocked due to the crash, which triggered the backup.

The crash was first reported at 3:57 p.m. and major backups had been cleared by 6:15 p.m., WisDOT reported.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office was handling the crash scene.

