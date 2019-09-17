OAK CREEK — Northbound traffic on Interstate 41/94 was reportedly backed up nearly five miles into Racine County Tuesday afternoon as a result of a crash near the Racine/Milwaukee County line, the state Department of Transportation reported.
WisDOT reported that the right lane on I-41/94 northbound just north of Seven Mile Road was blocked due to the crash, which triggered the backup.
The crash was first reported at 3:57 p.m. and major backups had been cleared by 6:15 p.m., WisDOT reported.
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office was handling the crash scene.
