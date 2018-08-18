Subscribe for 17¢ / day
RACINE COUNTY — A crash involving a semi and several cars has closed all of the northbound lanes of I-94 north of Highway 20 just after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to police radio reports, the semi rear-ended one car, which caused the crash. Some injuries were reported but the patients were reportedly up, walking and talking. 

Emergency response vehicles have been called from the Raymond and Union Grove-Yorkville fire departments along with the Racine County Sheriff's Office. 

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation estimates it will take about two hours to clear the crash site. 

The Journal Times will update this story as more information becomes available. 

