RACINE COUNTY — A crash involving a semi and several cars has closed all of the northbound lanes of I-94 north of Highway 20 just after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
According to police radio reports, the semi rear-ended one car, which caused the crash. Some injuries were reported but the patients were reportedly up, walking and talking.
Emergency response vehicles have been called from the Raymond and Union Grove-Yorkville fire departments along with the Racine County Sheriff's Office.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation estimates it will take about two hours to clear the crash site.
The Journal Times will update this story as more information becomes available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.