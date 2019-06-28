RACINE COUNTY — Northbound Interstate 94 remained shut down from Highway G in Caledonia to Ryan Road in Oak Creek well into Friday night as crews worked to clear the scene of a hazardous-materials crash involving two semitrailers just north of the Racine County line.
The Racine County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported that the northbound Interstate opened up again just before 12 a.m. Saturday.
The closure, which for a good part of the day started farther south at the Highway 20 exit, resulted in massive traffic backups throughout the area as motorists searched for alternative northbound routes.
How it started
Police-scanner reports at about 11:35 a.m. Friday indicated that two semitrailer trucks had collided near Oakwood Road, just past the Milwaukee County line in Oak Creek. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, hazardous materials were involved, prompting the extended duration of the closure.
The Racine Fire Department’s Hazardous Materials team and the Raymond Fire Department assisted the Oak Creek Fire Department with hazardous-materials containment, Raymond Fire Chief Adam Smith confirmed Friday night.
An incident notification sent out at 1:29 p.m. Friday indicated the crash was expected to result in a “long-duration closure.”
The closure had a ripple effect. Traffic backups were reported throughout the area as motorists tried to find alternate ways to head north. Among the roads experiencing heavy traffic in addition to the frontage roads were Highway 20, Highway 11, Highway H, Douglas Avenue (Highway 32) and even Highway 45 west of Interstate 94.
When Jodi Switalski of Caledonia tried to return to her home on 6½ Mile Road at about 2 p.m., she said, Highway V, which runs parallel to I-94 about a mile to the east, was closed from Highway G to Seven Mile Road. She also reported that Highway V from Highway G to Four Mile Road was “completely backed up.”
Switalski said she saw a lot more traffic past her house on 6½ Mile Road due to the heavy traffic on the frontage road resulting from the closure.
Ancillary incidents
Adding to the traffic headaches was a report of a stalled vehicle at about 4 p.m. on Highway C (Spring Street) at the east frontage road, which blocked northbound traffic as well as east-west traffic on Highway C.
In the late afternoon, the Mount Pleasant Police Department was called in because two northbound vehicles, a car and a semitrailer, attempted to exit onto the frontage road using the right shoulder of northbound I-94. Those vehicles became stuck in the ground near Highway KR and remained so until Mount Pleasant police were able to arrange tows for the vehicles at about 5 p.m.
At 5:15 p.m. Friday, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling issued a news release stating that the on-ramp of I-94 at Highway 20 was opening.
The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office was supervising the crash scene, but had no further updates as of 9:45 p.m. Friday.
Friday’s incident was the second time in two weeks that major crashes resulted in closures of the construction-narrowed Interstate. Two semi drivers were killed and several people injured in a fiery June 19 crash where the Interstate crosses 50th and Kraut roads. The cleanup and investigation of that crash resulted in both directions of the Interstate being closed for hours that day.
Nobody knows how to drive anymore, just like they can't add and subtract in their heads. We need "driverless" vehicles! Yeah, right.
We took that stretch of road on Saturday going into Milwaukee. We were in the left lane and then a semi started coming up next to us. I thought I'd have an anxiety attack.... This construction is making it a scary route for everyone.
Surprise surprise there are semis involved again. The semis driving on this stretch that is under construction are out of control - passing, speeding, taking up all 3 lanes, not sticking to the left lane as required, etc. Something needs to be done here.
That road is out of control! People are absolutely republican! (Insane)
usay............Nope people are driving like Democrats out there............with their heads so far up their behind, they can't see the road!!!
Avoid the "I" until the construction is finished, for your own safety.
