RACINE — A a utility pole that was supporting phone and TV-cable lines was severed after a crash Tuesday afternoon at the corner of 12th Street and South Memorial Drive.
Police and fire units were dispatched to the scene at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police said the incident appeared to be the result of a vehicle failing to yield at the intersection, leading to a red Ford Explorer swerving off of the road, striking the utility pole and nearly hitting a stoplight in front of United Mechanical Inc., 1500 12th St.
The wooden utility pole broke into two pieces. About 3 feet at the base of the pole broke off, while the rest of it remained standing at about a 15-degree angle, its weight appearing to be being supported by the wires it was holding.
Police said that one woman, the driver of the Ford Explorer, was taken to the hospital, but her injuries did not appear to be serious. The Explorer sustained substantial damage to its front end, as the utility pole left an impression about 12 inches deep.
A We Energies technician, at least six police officers, one fire engine and one ambulance responded to the scene.
