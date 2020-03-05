Crash at Rhinelander airport: One person is injured
Crash at Rhinelander airport: One person is injured

RHINELANDER — Authorities say one person has been injured in the crash of a single-engine plane at the Rhinelander airport in northern Wisconsin.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine Cessna 208 Caravan crashed, flipped over and came to rest between a taxiway and a runway Thursday morning.

WJFW-TV reports airport director Matthew Leitner says the plane belongs to CSA Air in Michigan. The airport has been closed.

Rhinelander police confirm one person has a head injury. That person has been taken to the hospital.

