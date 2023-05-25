Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CALEDONIA — The Hoy Audubon Society of Kenosha and Racine Counties is hosting the program “Cranes Over Wisconsin,” presented by members of the International Crane Foundation.

The free program is 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at the River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road.

The International Crane Foundation will provide “an interactive and engaging presentation in which you will learn how to identify the two species of cranes in Wisconsin, their history, the threats they face, the habitats they use and the whooping crane reintroduction program going on in our own backyard,” program organizers said.

Wisconsin’s wetlands are home to the sandhill crane and the endangered whooping cranes.

Stephanie Schmidt, whooping crane outreach coordinator for the International Crane Foundation, will present the program, designed to help people “learn the history of the cranes of Wisconsin and how you can help safeguard their future.”

After the presentation, participants “will be able to identify sandhill cranes and whooping cranes, know the history of both crane species, understand the current work crane conservation partners are doing to protect cranes in Wisconsin and throughout their flyways, and find out how you can be an ambassador for cranes in Wisconsin as a volunteer and citizen scientist,” organizers said.

In the not-so-distant past, both sandhill cranes and whooping cranes faced near extinction throughout North America as they battled with increasing threats of unregulated hunting and habitat loss, organizers said.

Thanks to widespread conservation efforts, sandhill cranes are now one of the most populous crane species in the world and whooping crane populations, while still endangered, are slowly growing.

Today Wisconsin residents see around 20,000 sandhill cranes and 76 whooping cranes each year. Unfortunately, both species continue to face threats in Wisconsin and across their flyway.

This event is free of charge, and no reservations are required.

For more information about River Bend Nature Center and its programs, visit RiverBendRacine.org or call 262-639-1515.