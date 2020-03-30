Crafters against COVID-19: Volunteers sewing masks to address shortages

Tiara Harrell likes to joke she’s “colonial:” she fishes, hunts (including a 12-point buck that got her into The Journal Times) and sews.
“I like to sew because mostly my mom and grandma sewed,” she said. “I like to keep traditions going.”
Her cousin, Teresa McMorris, is also quite the seamstress after sewing for 30 years. From gowns and prom dresses to repairing shoes, she said, “you name it, I can fix it.”
She even had a small business in Downtown Racine that offered hemming, alterations and repairs.
“It started off as a hobby,” she said. “I don’t like to say it’s a business because it’s therapy.”
The two decided to meet at Harrell’s home in Kenosha (McMorris lives in Racine), to sew together so they can talk, learn and improve their sewing skills together.
Now the two are engaged in a quite a bit of “therapy,” after health and government agencies across southeastern Wisconsin put out the call for homemade masks due to the shortage of personal protective equipment. People who know their way around a sewing machine have offered to pitch in to protect the health care workers and first responders going head to head with the coronavirus.
Better than nothing
Normally, PPE does not include cloth masks, which can be porous and allow pathogens through. But the dire shortage of equipment means health providers have to think outside the box to try and keep patients and health care providers safe.
Leathrice Tenner, 72, said she has been sewing since junior high school. Her daughter works in health care and they were so low on masks, so Tenner decided to do something about it.
“They were talking about using bandanas,” she said.
Tenner’s masks are pleated and include interfacing, a type of heavy material that acts as a filter. She cuts them so they fit tightly around the person’s nose.
“I’m a person that if I see something, I can do it,” she said. “She had a mask and I just looked at it.”
Tenner said she has a backlog of people — friends, family and acquaintances — who’ve asked her to make masks for them.
“I guess everybody’s trying to be safe, as safe as they can be,” she said. “It’s only me sewing so I don’t know how many I can get out.”
When one municipal government put a post on Facebook asking for masks, a friend of Harrell’s tagged her. She did some research to find how to make the effective masks, what material to use and what pattern. Then she and McMorris got to work.
Harrell and McMorris’s masks also are pleated, with a small wire to keep the mask tight over the nose and an inside pocket where interfacing or even an air filter could be placed.
Their best guess is that they’ve made more than 100 masks. Some days they would go to bed late, wake up at 4 a.m. and start sewing. Harrell is a nursing student and she’s worried about future colleagues, out there without enough PPE.
“We can do our civic duty,” she said. “I have so many people in the nursing community and I heard they’re reusing masks. (Cloth masks are) not the same as an N95 (mask), but it’s better than nothing.”
Community support
They’ve made donations to a few area senior centers, Racine County Central Health Department, Racine Police Department and Fire Department and the Racine County Jail. On Friday they were working on a bunch for Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Wauwatosa. They obtained some superhero-themed material they thought would be fun for the children.
They’ve been moved by the amount of support they have received from the community once others have learned what they’re doing. When they have a batch ready, friends, family and sometimes officials have come to Harrell’s house to pick up the masks.
When they went through the material they had, several people donated fabric, elastic or even money so they could purchase what they need. When they were running low on wire to secure the bridge of the nose on the mask, Harrell’s father, Earnest, shaved off slivers of metal they could use with a paper cutter.
“A lot of people are asking what they can do,” said McMorris. “Even though it is stressful times, it is good to see the community come together.”
If you want to help
Froedert Hospital in Wauwatosa has created a guide for making face masks at froedtert.com/sites/default/files/files/2020-03/MaskInstructions_V2.pdf, which includes a place to put filters, including N95 filters. Masks made according to those instructions are accepted by police and fire departments across Racine County.
To donate to University of Wisconsin health providers, email volunteer.services@uwhealth.org to receive guidelines with approved patterns and materials.
