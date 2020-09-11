Craft show at Swan's Watermelon Festival postponed; rest of fest still going on

CALEDONIA — While the art & craft fair originally set for this weekend has been postponed due to rain, the rest of Swan’s Watermelon Festival is still going on this weekend in Caledonia, Sept. 12-13.
These activities include a watermelon eating contest and a car show.
Ken Swan, owner of Swan’s Pumpkin Farm, 5930 Highway H, said not all craft vendors will be available for the rescheduled date, Saturday, Sept. 19, but at least 50% of the 40 are coming.
“I had a feeling if it’s going to be raining, the folks won’t come out anyway,” Swan said, of the rescheduled craft show. “But we want everyone to know we’ll still be here.”
Next Saturday is also when pumpkin season begins at the farm. Pumpkins will be available for curbside pickup at that time.
What’s planned
Both days, the festival is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m. There are no admission or parking fees.
Scheduled for Sunday is a classic car show that will feature more than 50 cars. Live music will be performed by Tango En Fuego.
Pulled pork sandwiches, brats, sweet corn, apple cider donuts and other food will be available, dine-in or to-go. A new food item, the apple cider slush, will also be available.
Live bluegrass music will be performed by the Brew City Drifters.
“We’re in the country, so everything’s wide open,” Swan said. “We got our guidelines. We’ll social distance and we’ll wear masks.”
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Swan said he is expecting a tremendous pumpkin season. “Families want to get out,” he said. “We’re really anticipating the season. We’re ready to go.”
The pumpkins were planted in a new area this year, west of the farm yard. Typically, that area was used for corn for hay rides. But the new location for pumpkins allows people to go out and pick their own pumpkins in a socially distanced manner.
Swan’s will also be charging pumpkins by the piece instead of the pound. More information can be found on Swan’s website, thepumpkinfarm.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.