Craft show at Swan's Watermelon Festival postponed; rest of fest still going on

CALEDONIA — While the art & craft fair originally set for this weekend has been postponed due to rain, the rest of Swan’s Watermelon Festival is still going on this weekend in Caledonia, Sept. 12-13.

These activities include a watermelon eating contest and a car show.

Ken Swan, owner of Swan’s Pumpkin Farm, 5930 Highway H, said not all craft vendors will be available for the rescheduled date, Saturday, Sept. 19, but at least 50% of the 40 are coming.

“I had a feeling if it’s going to be raining, the folks won’t come out anyway,” Swan said, of the rescheduled craft show. “But we want everyone to know we’ll still be here.”

Next Saturday is also when pumpkin season begins at the farm. Pumpkins will be available for curbside pickup at that time.

What’s planned

Both days, the festival is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m. There are no admission or parking fees.

Scheduled for Sunday is a classic car show that will feature more than 50 cars. Live music will be performed by Tango En Fuego.