MILWAUKEE — Rayven Craft wears a ring she purchased at Summerfest a few years ago, one of several times she experienced the event as an attendee.

Now the actress, playwright and singer-songwriter, who was born and raised in Racine, will be one of the performers.

Craft will be singing on stage on the last day of Summerfest, July 8, at 8 p.m. at the BMO Pavilion, just before American R&B singer Ne-Yo performs at 9:30 p.m.

Under the stage name RAYVEN, Craft plans to perform about 30 songs, a mix of covers and original music, including some that is unreleased.

Jada Davis, who earned the title of Miss Milwaukee last year, will be performing background dancing for the group, and Craft said she will be dancing as well.

Craft applied to perform at Summerfest on a whim and, because she didn’t think she would be selected, had forgotten that she applied.

“I was like, oh my gosh, yes,” Craft said. “Count me in. It was super cool.”

This is her biggest performance, and Craft said she feels ready.

Craft has been practicing solo live performances for five years and has ramped up her live performances in the last few months.

“The Milwaukee scene in music is so, so great, and so uplifting and inspiring, and I would love to be a part of that and give back to that even if it’s performing, that would be great,” Craft said. “I was really motivated to do it because that’s my community, and I would love to represent my community in that way.”

She’s performed solo at various venues in Racine and Kenosha but never has played at the summer festival in Milwaukee, which drew a crowd of more than 400,000 last year.

Craft formed a band in anticipation of Summerfest, and this is her first time performing with one. The band includes a bassist, guitarist, drummer and keyboardist.

And although Craft plays piano and guitar, she will stick to singing and dancing for Summerfest.

“I’m excited because I really got the best people I could find,” she said. “They’re really great.”

Scott Ziel, vice president of entertainment at Milwaukee World Festival, which hosts festivals and other events including managing Summerfest, said his team is excited to have Craft as part of the lineup.

“We feel she is a combination of influences — a little indie rock, a little R&B, a little theatrical, cinematic,” Ziel wrote in a statement. “She’s a singer, musician, actor, dancer, even a playwright. Don’t miss her set during Summerfest’s 55th anniversary.”

An all-around creative

Craft, 23, graduated from Horlick High School in 2018 and from Carthage College in May with a degree in musical theater and a minor in women and gender studies — and she’s followed many creative paths.

Craft considers herself a singer first. Her parents were pastors, and she began singing solo during services or in the choir around age 6 or 7.

Craft started writing songs and playing the piano at age 12. Her mother arranged acting and dance lessons, which got Craft into theater.

“I was like, this is what I want to be doing,” she said.

Craft performed in shows throughout elementary and high school, and at Carthage.

She also performed and took acting classes at Racine Theatre Guild.

Craft moved to Kenosha when she began college and plans to move to Milwaukee in October to take a six-month job as a resident at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, where she will be acting and understudying in the theater’s shows.

Craft described herself as an extrovert, and said that’s how she got into theater.

“I just love being around people and collaborating with people and helping people,” she said. “I’m very much a people person in that way. My love for music and for theater not only came from the gifts that I’ve been given but also being able to create and do what I love with other people.”

Doug Instenes, managing and artistic director for the Racine Theatre Guild, said Craft is “very unique” and “stands out.”

“She’s one of those people that you’re drawn to,” he said. “She always is fully invested in everything she does. She’s very likable, she has a great voice, she moves well, she’s very connected to what she’s doing, and she’s a lot of fun to have around.”

Craft has always been a writer and enjoys storytelling.

“That’s always what’s at the forefront of my art, is just telling stories,” she said.

Two years ago, she wrote her first play, “Cinderella: The Real Story.” It was published by Theatrical Rights Worldwide.

Craft said she struggles balancing her various creative outlets, but for now she is focused on making and performing original music.

She said her music reflects the various environments she grew up in and develops as she does.

Listeners may hear R&B, pop, funk or rap from Craft. Her favorite genre is pop funk.

Craft has singles available on music streaming platforms such as Spotify, Pandora and Apple Music.

She plans to release one song a month for the rest of 2023 and hopes to release an EP early next year.

Craft, who describes her music as eclectic, said she draws inspiration from gospel artists such as Kirk Franklin, contemporary worship music collective Maverick City Music and pop singer Michael Jackson.

She draws her lyrics from personal experiences, but is exploring other perspectives as well.

“I always want my music to be an extension of me,” Craft said. “I try to be as vulnerable as I can in my music.”

In addition to spending more than half of her week in her studio working on music, Craft also works part time as the youth services librarian at the Racine Public Library.

She hopes to one day make music and storytelling her full-time career.

“Rayven’s one of those special young ladies that has a unique talent. I’m excited to see where this goes,” Instenes said. “She’s a young person with her life ahead of her and has lots of different choices of what path to go down. It’ll be interesting to see what direction she goes.”

