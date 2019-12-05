Cpt. Maxwell Bayer of Raymond Fire honored as Outstanding First Responder of the Year

RAYMOND — A volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician, Capt. Maxwell Bayer, has been named Outstanding First Responder of the Year by state Rep. Robert Wittke, R-Wind Point.

Bayer is an eight-year veteran of the Raymond Fire and Rescue Department, which covers a 36-square-mile area in north-central Racine County. Wittke, who represents Wisconsin’s 62nd Assembly District, said the captain stood out to him because Bayer’s on-call rating is the highest of all the volunteers on the 38-member department.

“Exemplifying selflessness and a caring image that the public associates with members of the fire service, Max is a highly valued member of the department,” Raymond Fire Chief Adam Smith said in a statement.

Bayer has continuously worked to “develop his skills to serve the community at the highest level when a call comes in,” Wittke added.

Shortly after graduating high school, Bayer finished his Firefighter I training and got to work with the Raymond Fire Department. He also takes care of building and grounds maintenance, fire equipment, extrication equipment and the dry hydrants for the department.