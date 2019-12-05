Cpt. Maxwell Bayer of Raymond Fire honored as Outstanding First Responder of the Year

RAYMOND — A volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician, Capt. Maxwell Bayer, has been named Outstanding First Responder of the Year by state Rep. Robert Wittke, R-Wind Point.
Bayer is an eight-year veteran of the Raymond Fire and Rescue Department, which covers a 36-square-mile area in north-central Racine County. Wittke, who represents Wisconsin’s 62nd Assembly District, said the captain stood out to him because Bayer’s on-call rating is the highest of all the volunteers on the 38-member department.
“Exemplifying selflessness and a caring image that the public associates with members of the fire service, Max is a highly valued member of the department,” Raymond Fire Chief Adam Smith said in a statement.
Bayer has continuously worked to “develop his skills to serve the community at the highest level when a call comes in,” Wittke added.
Shortly after graduating high school, Bayer finished his Firefighter I training and got to work with the Raymond Fire Department. He also takes care of building and grounds maintenance, fire equipment, extrication equipment and the dry hydrants for the department.
He has been a Raymond resident since 2005.
You have free articles remaining.
Joining distinguished ranks
The Outstanding First Responder of the Year designation was created this year to honor first responders across the State of Wisconsin.
Other first responders who have been honored this year from southeastern Wisconsin include:
- John Hetland, the Racine Police officer who was killed while trying to stop an armed robbery on June 17;
- Nick Benvenuto, a Kenosha Police officer who pulled a 61-year-old man out of a burning vehicle in February;
- David Gomez, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputy who “continues to answer the call above and beyond his normal duties and represents the Sheriff’s Department with top-notch professionalism, pride and honor,” according to Bristol Fire Chief John Niederer; and
- Todd Leipzig, a paramedic lieutenant with the Ke
nosha Fire Department, who helped save the life of a 65-year-old bicyclist who collapsed on July 7 at the