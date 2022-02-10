Cowbells near Belle City: Caledonia man one of few remaining cowbell handcrafters in the U.S.

CALEDONIA — Ulisis Santiago’s neighborhood, northwest of the intersection at Seven Mile Road and Nicholson Road, is usually pretty quiet. Unless he’s at work. Then it can be quite a bit louder.

“Most of the noise is me,” he said, while laughing.

He can be found spending about 25 hours a week in his garage bending, pounding, welding, sanding, shining and manipulating steel and other materials — handcrafting cowbells and drums.

That, along with the jam sessions in his storage and music room, is what makes all the noise.

Starting a business

Santiago is the sole owner and operator of Uli Percussion.

The 53-year-old was born and raised in Puerto Rico and moved to Milwaukee when he was 19. He’s lived in Caledonia, less than a mile south of the Milwaukee County line, for the past six years.

Santiago works full-time as an engineer technician in the railroad industry, where he’s been working for the past 10 years. He used to be an assembler technician, putting together trains and repairing tracks.

He’s very familiar with steel. He’s also a musician. His father was a musician, which sparked his interest in beginning to play the bongos at age 6.

Combining all his talents, he said he decided to make the cowbell instrument because he was “halfway there anyways.”

Santiago likes all types of music, but Latin music is his favorite. Latin music was playing inside his shop the evening last week when a Journal Times reporter witnessed Santiago craft a cowbell from start to finish.

He can make a cowbell in under an hour, although it’s still a two-day process since — after creating the bell itself — there’s a couple other steps that require more time, including powder coating and painting.

“I have to have music all the time,” he said, noting he plays music while at his full-time job. “I can’t focus without it.”

He called his percussion business his “little hobby.” He began making drums in 2014 and began making cowbells in 2017 after he found out a well-known New York-based cowbell handcrafter died.

The handcrafter was Cali Rivera, the Puerto Rico-born founder of the highly regarded JCR Percussion in the Bronx.

“I was heartbroken. I wanted his collection,” Santiago said. “That was when the light kicked in. I’m not Cali Rivera, but I know the sound. I’m a musician. I figured I got to make my own bells.”

Santiago didn’t expect to be making cowbells, but after he created a Facebook page for the business and word got around, he couldn’t stop.

“I’ve been blessed,” he said of his business’ success.

He knows many bands that regularly use his cowbells. American singer-songwriter Marc Anthony’s percussionists have used them, as well as the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. He saw Peruvian-American percussionist Tony Succar use his cowbells on stage at a festival.

“I’ve played bells from everybody and everywhere, these are some great sounding bells,” wrote one Facebook commenter. “I freaking love my ULI bells!!!!!” wrote another.

Satisfying the customers

The cowbell instrument is commonly mass produced in the U.S.; Santiago knows of only three handcrafters left in the country.

The difference between handcrafted cowbells and mass produced cowbells, he said, is “somebody that took they time on that instrument.”

“Every bell my hands are on carries on the love I put into the instrument,” he said.

He does everything himself, from the production of the percussion instruments to the booking, packing and shipping.

Santiago only ships domestically.

He said he enjoys talking with his customers — it’s an especially good feeling when he gets a repeat customer who collects his cowbells. Connecting with his customers is also the reason why he won’t sell bundles of his product to a store.

“I get a lot of requests from stores. I turn them down,” he said.

He estimated he has 300 or more customers per year.

He makes three different types of cowbells: the bongo bell, the timbale bell and a drummer bell. He has 17 different models as well as rotating limited edition ones. He makes bomba and pandereta drums as well.

He works inside his garage-converted-workshop 3 ½ hours on weekdays and four hours on weekend days.

“Most of the time I’m in here,” he told a reporter inside his shop. “I love doing it, so it’s really not no work for me. When you like doing something, the time just go flying. It’s like a natural high, you don’t need no drugs.”

Additionally, this year, for the first time, he is taking a break from making cowbells in January and February to focus on making drums and organizing his shop. And, “I don’t want to get sick making them,” he said.

He still gets plenty of orders that if he doesn’t already have the requested items in stock, he’s placed on a waiting list. He plans to start the production back up in March.

More info Those interested in Santiago’s cowbells and drums can message his Facebook page (called "Ulipercussion Ulisis Santiago"), call or text message 414-916-9454 or send a message via WhatsApp. A handheld cowbell is $70, a drummer bell is $75 and a cha cha bell is $40. It’s $450 for a set of three pandereta handheld drums or a single barril de bomba drum. Santiago also sells individual panderetas, varying in size and price from $150 to $170.

