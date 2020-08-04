COVID testing today and Wednesday at Festival Hall

RACINE — Coronavirus testing administered by the Wisconsin National Guard at Festival Hall this week has been shortened by one day.
Testing will now be available from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. today, Tuesday, Aug. 4, and Wednesday, Aug.5, with a maximum number of tests administered being 1,000.
Originally, testing was supposed to take place over three days, from Tuesday through Thursday, but Thursday's testing has been canceled, Racine County announced.
Last week in Case High School's parking lot, 1,593 COVID-19 tests were carried out by the Guard.
New hotline
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services now has a "test result hotline" operational for those who have been waiting five days or more for their test results, or if someone wants a copy of their results.
To contact the Wisconsin COVID-19 Results Line, call 866-419-6988. Its hours are 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The results line only can provide results for testing performed at National Guard-run sites.
