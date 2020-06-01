COVID testing site opens at Case High School Tuesday to Thursday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE COUNTY — The Central Racine County Health Department, City of Racine Health Department and Racine County are partnering with the Wisconsin National Guard to hold a three-day drive-through COVID-19 surge testing clinic Tuesday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, at J.I. Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave. in Mount Pleasant. Residents should enter from Oakes Road.

During the week of June 15, another community testing site is being planned in the City of Racine, with additional information to be released at a later date.

Since Friday, four additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Racine County, bringing the total to 40.

The two deaths recorded in the jurisdiction of the City of Racine Health Department over the weekend included a male in his 60s, with information not immediately available for the other fatality, Mark Schaaf, communications and media relations director for Racine County, reported on Monday afternoon. Within the jurisdiction of the Central Racine County Health Department, the weekend COVID-19 victims were both female, one in her 90s and one in her 80s.