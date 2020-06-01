COVID testing site opens at Case High School Tuesday to Thursday

RACINE COUNTY — The Central Racine County Health Department, City of Racine Health Department and Racine County are partnering with the Wisconsin National Guard to hold a three-day drive-through COVID-19 surge testing clinic Tuesday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, at J.I. Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave. in Mount Pleasant. Residents should enter from Oakes Road.
During the week of June 15, another community testing site is being planned in the City of Racine, with additional information to be released at a later date.
Since Friday, four additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Racine County, bringing the total to 40.
The two deaths recorded in the jurisdiction of the City of Racine Health Department over the weekend included a male in his 60s, with information not immediately available for the other fatality, Mark Schaaf, communications and media relations director for Racine County, reported on Monday afternoon. Within the jurisdiction of the Central Racine County Health Department, the weekend COVID-19 victims were both female, one in her 90s and one in her 80s.
In Wisconsin, Milwaukee County has the highest number of COVID-19 complication deaths at 299, followed by Racine County with 40, Brown County with 37, Kenosha and Waukesha County with 30 each, and Dane County with 29. Neighboring Walworth County has recorded 17 deaths.
As of Monday afternoon, 1,740 COVID-19 tests had come back positive in Racine County, which is 13% of those tested so far, with an additional 269 probable cases. A total of 11,573 have come back negative. Racine County remained third highest in Wisconsin for confirmed COVID-19 cases after Milwaukee County, 7,799, and Brown County, where Green Bay is located, with 2,320.
In Racine County’s adjacent counties, Kenosha County had 1,178 confirmed cases, Waukesha 709 and Walworth 397.
Other Wisconsin Counties logging 100 or more confirmed COVID-19 cases include Dane, 735; Rock, 639; Washington, 257, Winnebago, 249; Outagamie, 230; Dodge, 228; Fond du Lac, 214; Ozaukee, 165; Eau Claire, 113; and Jefferson, 107.
Statewide, Wisconsin had recorded 18,543 confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of 253,595 tests, which is 7.3% of those who have been tested.
Of those confirmed cases, 2,603 cases, 14%, have at some point required hospitalization. As of Tuesday, the state had recorded 595 deaths due to COVID-19 complications, a 3% fatality rate.
A total of 1,799,747 confirmed coronavirus cases have been recorded in the U.S.
Resources available
For Racine County updates on the COVID-19 outbreak, visit www.racinecounty.com/coronavirus
The City of Racine coronavirus webpage can be found at
The Central Racine County Health Departments COVID-19 page is
