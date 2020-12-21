COVID testing set for Racine County Fairgrounds on Wednesdays starting Jan. 6

YORKVILLE — After a nearly monthlong hiatus, the Wisconsin National Guard is scheduled to resume community-based testing in Racine County early next month.
Starting Jan. 6, the National Guard will set up every Wednesday through March 10 at the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave. (Highway 11)
According to the Department of Health Services' listing of testing sites, the only current testing site in Racine County is CVS Pharmacy, 3915 Durand Ave.
According to a news release from the National Guard: "Those seeking a test at a Wisconsin National Guard community-based specimen collection site are urged to register online in advance using the Dynamics Testing and Registration Application (DTRA) program, which is also known as COVID Connect," at register.covidconnect.wi.gov.
The Wisconsin National Guard has borne the bulk of Wisconsin's testing endeavor. As of Monday, the Guard had reported collecting 982,801 specimens; DHS reports the total tests performed statewide since March as more than 2.75 million. More than 600 Guardsmen were reportedly to be actively supporting the state's COVID-19 response in some capacity as of Monday.
Falling numbers
Access to testing, and the public's use of community testing that is available, has fallen in recent weeks.
In mid-November, tests performed per day were peaking at more than 49,000 statewide. But since the beginning of December, no single day saw more than 41,977 people get tested. On Sunday, only 13,676 people were tested, the lowest daily total since Sept. 13, according to data from DHS.
Falling testing rates implies that carriers of the virus are unaware they could be spreading the coronavirus, which is worrisome for state and local health leaders, especially as testing positive rates remain high — on Monday, 2% of 6,502 tests came back positive — and widespread vaccinations against COVID-19 remain months away.
However, the eight deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Wisconsin on Monday represent the lowest daily total in the state since Nov. 30.
Each of Wisconsin's 72 counties remain in either the "very high" or "critically high" COVID-19 disease activity categories, meaning that no counties have fewer than 35 cases per 10,000 residents.
As of Dec. 15, Racine County was in the "very high" category with a burden of 924 cases per 100,000 residents. The statewide average was 860.2 cases per 100,000 residents.
