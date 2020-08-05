COVID takes toll on Modine, company reports first quarter results

Interim President and CEO reflects on results, looks forward

“The severe drop in customer demand and resulting plant shutdowns in the first quarter caused by COVID-19 appears to be behind us, but many of our manufacturing facilities continue to operate at well below normal capacity,” Lucareli said. “The revenue decline in the first quarter was in line with our expectations, and our earnings and cash flows benefited from the swift and decisive cost saving actions we took in March and April. We have completed the separation of the automotive business into the standalone Automotive segment and are running the business to maximize returns and cash flows. We are re-engaged with potential buyers of our automotive business as we continue to move towards an eventual exit.”