COVID takes toll on Modine, company reports first quarter results

RACINE — The wide-ranging impacts of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on the bottom line of Racine-based Modine Manufacturing Co., 1500 DeKoven Ave., a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions.
In results for the company’s first quarter that ended June 30, Modine reported a 34% drop in net sales from year-prior levels to $347.8 million from $529 million.
The sales decline was primarily driven by market-related volume declines in Modine’s Heavy Duty Equipment, Automotive and Commercial and Industrial Solutions segments and include the significant impact of COVID-19 related plant closures around the world during the quarter.
Modine reported a $3.2 million operating loss in the first quarter, compared to $18.1 million of operating income in the prior year. The decrease was driven primarily by lower gross profit and higher restructuring expenses in the first quarter of the fiscal year, which were partially offset by an $18.8 million, 30% decline in selling, general and administrative expenses from year-prior levels driven primarily by company-wide cost-saving initiatives.
The loss per share was $0.17 in the first quarter, compared to prior year earnings per share of $0.16. Modine’s adjusted loss per share was $0.09 in the first quarter versus adjusted earnings per share of $0.31 in the prior year, with decreases primarily due to lower operating earnings from the year prior.
The company’s first quarter 2021 EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization) stood at $20.5 million, down $26.8 million from $47.3 million in the prior year.
One bright spot from Modine was a significant year-over-year improvement in its cash flow position, with $12.3 million of cash flow from operating activities and $3.2 million of free cash flow in the quarter.
Interim President and CEO reflects on results, looks forward
Newly-appointed Interim President and CEO Michael B. "Mick" Lucareli reported on the company's first quarter results on Tuesday afternoon. He is replacing Tom Burke, who stepped down from the position this week.
“The severe drop in customer demand and resulting plant shutdowns in the first quarter caused by COVID-19 appears to be behind us, but many of our manufacturing facilities continue to operate at well below normal capacity,” Lucareli said. “The revenue decline in the first quarter was in line with our expectations, and our earnings and cash flows benefited from the swift and decisive cost saving actions we took in March and April. We have completed the separation of the automotive business into the standalone Automotive segment and are running the business to maximize returns and cash flows. We are re-engaged with potential buyers of our automotive business as we continue to move towards an eventual exit.”
Despite the economic challenges posed by COVID-19, Lucareli said he feels positive about Modine’s outlook moving forward.
“We maintain a strong financial position, a disciplined approach to cost management, and our global teams remain in frequent communication with our customers, who are all beginning to recover at various speeds,” he noted. “Although we are growing more confident in our short-term customer order book, the medium- and long-term outlooks remain highly unpredictable. We current expect that our first quarter sales will serve as the trough of our quarterly performance this year, and expect to see incremental revenue and earnings improvements each quarter throughout fiscal 2021.”
