COVID outbreak at Dover veterans home appears over, but not until after it took 10 lives

Like most outbreaks inside facilities where people live long-term, such as jails and nursing homes, the outbreak at the Town of Dover facility — which ended up infecting 28 residents and 28 staff members — likely started with a staff member bringing the coronavirus in from the outside, since visitors haven’t been allowed to enter the building since March.

“Each day that COVID-19 activity remains critically high in this state is a day that puts our residents and employees at our Wisconsin Veterans Homes at risk for contracting this terrible virus,” Carla Vigue, communications director for the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs, said in an email. “What happens outside our doors affects us. We don’t operate in a bubble. Staff need to go out in the community once they leave work. They need to get gas and groceries. They need to pick their kids up from school and child care. They need to go to their own medical appointments.”