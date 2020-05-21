COVID isn't the reason 911 Tacos on Main Street is closing. But it was the last straw.

Restaurants in Wisconsin were forced to close on March 17, the last day anyone will have ever dined in at 911 Tacos on Main Street.

The final two months

When the restaurant was forced to shut down except for carryout, the Saucedas kept all of their staff on payroll.

“It was their sole income,” Alicia said.

But revenue from takeout orders rarely covered half of the operating expenses. They were forced to cut hours for employees, many of whom decided to look for other work.

The restaurant was closed off-and-on for days at a time because staffing was so low throughout the crisis. The Saucedas requested a small business relief loan but didn’t get it.

One of the Saucedas’ sons — Jose, an electrician in Illinois — moved back home for the time being to help with the restaurant so his dad could focus on the food truck. Some days since the pandemic began, the food truck — usually parked outside either Steinhafels (7001 120th Ave.) or Big Hit Barber Shop (6011 39th Ave.) in Kenosha — got so busy they just closed the restaurant so Juan would be able to go help on the truck.