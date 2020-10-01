About three weeks ago, several of the physicians at Ascension St. Elizabeth in Appleton had a busy day. Independently, they figured it was just a weird day. But after talking with one another and debriefing, they realized it wasn’t a one-off. That this was probably going to continue.

“We at first thought it was a fluke. But after talking to each other, we realized it was real,” said Dr. Tom Nichols, the vice president of medical affairs at Ascension St. Elizabeth who also serves as the surge section chief for Ascension Wisconsin.

A COVID-19 surge has taken communities throughout the Fox River Valley. That busy day in early September was the first hint of that to medical professionals there. Now, the coronavirus situation has only gotten worse. Nichols said that the quantity of tests coming back positive “is going to levels where we haven’t seen before.”

It has some health leaders scared, again, that hospitals could be overwhelmed considering the flood of new patients. Right now, no hospitals have reported needing to turn patients away because they ran out of space. But some patients in the Fox Valley have been redirected to other facilities since the one’s they arrived at were nearing full capacity.

Officials at ThedaCare, a community health system of seven hospitals around Appleton, said they have exceeded capacity in the COVID-19 unit at their medical center in Appleton and has started sending patients to other hospitals, sometimes as far as 40 miles away. That was the result of those hospitals seeing a five-fold increase in the number of its COVID patients over the course of the past month.

LeeAnn Betz, a spokeswoman for Advocate Aurora Health — the largest health care provider in Wisconsin — told The Journal Times in an email: “In southeastern Wisconsin, we’re starting to see some increases in COVID-19 patients. Additionally, we’ve seen a steady increase in COVID-19 patients in northern Wisconsin throughout September. We are paying particularly close attention to that area as positivity rates continue to rise across the state.”

Systems near being overwhelmed

After that busy day a few weeks back, the surge protocols at Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital and other area medical centers were activated, with physicians and hospital staff getting ready for a large influx of patients, becoming more wary of the dangers of contracting the virus out and about, and moving supplies to stock up ahead of time. In-person family/friend visits with patients were suspended at many hospitals in the region last week.

Still, it has become a challenge to keep staffing at adequate levels.

“Our hospital capacity is not infinite,” Nichols warned. “We can continue to expand services, to get creative in how we treat patients … but every health system has a finite capacity for caring for patients.”

Nichols continued: “When we have large numbers of new patients in a rapid fashion, it’s challenging for us to meet the needs of the COVID patients that are coming in as well as the patients coming in for typical health care needs.”

During a virtual press conference Thursday, ThedaCare President and CEO Dr. Imran Andrabi said that approximately 250 members of his hospitals' staffs are not able to come into work right now because they were exposed to or contracted COVID-19. He blamed that problem specifically on how "everybody is not masking" while in public. Having so many medical professionals unable to work "creates a very difficult situation for us."

When that happens, those medical professionals "cannot come back to work and take care of people," Andrabi said. "It is not only that we have to ensure that we are there to take care of the patients who have COVID within our communities, but we also have to make sure we are there for all the other things that people receive (in terms of medical care) in the community as well. We are still having people (entering the hospitals) who could potentially have a heart attack, and we need to be there for them. And people who have strokes, and we need to be there for them ... We need to be there for the women who need to get mammograms and the kids who need to get immunized."

To try to counteract that, Gov. Tony Evers made an emergency order Thursday that would allow for "temporary interstate license reciprocity for healthcare providers," thus allowing medical professionals licensed in other states to work in Wisconsin in an attempt to counteract ongoing shortages.

Contact tracing has also become more difficult amid the current outbreak. The state has surpassed its goal of hiring 1,000 contact tracers, Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said Thursday, but the surging number of cases is "absolutely maxing out" the state's limited contact tracing capabilities at the moment.

“It is becoming more difficult to trace (a breakout) back to its source," Palm said. “We need more contact tracers.”

Limitations to health care

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Once a virus starts this spreading quickly, it’s very hard to stop it, especially if a lot of community members aren’t following social distancing measures. Hospital staffs have also been reduced as some medical professionals catch COVID-19 and thus can’t come into work.

“What we can do as a health system is keep people as safe as possible inside the hospital … What we can’t do is anything more than educate people outside the hospital in how to keep themselves safe and their neighbors safe,” Nichols said.

Despite all the health care system’s preparation, the Fox Valley (the counties of Calumet, Green Lake, Menominee, Outagamie, Shawno, Waupaca, Waushara and Winnebago) is being hit as hard as it ever has been by this pandemic.

Nichols said those eight counties have seen “an exponential rise” in virtually every bad stat regarding COVID-19 in recent weeks: like how hospitalizations connected to COVID rose from little more than a dozen last week up to 111 on Wednesday, how the daily positive test rate has surpassed 50% despite the target being closer to 5%, and how 87% of hospital beds in the region are currently filled, according to Wisconsin Hospital Association data.

On Thursday, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, the state's chief medical officer of infectious diseases, said that the current testing situation in Wisconsin is only showing "the tip of the iceberg."

Officials at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay said their facility was at 94% capacity on Tuesday. CEO Chris Woleske said the hospital hopes to convert part of its campus into another space for beds and is teaching nonclinical workers, such as athletic trainers, how to deliver supplies and move patients so that nurses can focus on duties only they can perform.

New highs

A record number of people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in Wisconsin. Of the 737 hospitalized patients Wednesday, 205 were in intensive care, with spikes in cases largely in northern parts of the state driving up the numbers.

On Wednesday, Wisconsin also reported its highest single-day number of deaths — 27 — raising the toll to 1,327. Nationwide, approximately 200,000 people have had their deaths attributed to COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Worldwide tallies of death attributed to the novel coronavirus have surpassed 1 million.

On Thursday alone, 2,887 new infections of COVID-19 were confirmed, a new daily high in Wisconsin. It was the seventh time in less than 30 days that a new record of daily positive tests was set, even though the total number of people being tested has remained relatively steady.

Iowa and North Dakota, among other central-U.S. states, have reported similar spikes, with Iowa reporting a relative high point of 390 hospitalizations in total as of Wednesday.

Here

The nine counties in Wisconsin’s southeast region, which include Racine, have similarly seen a surge, albeit not to the severity of the Fox Valley. “What I can tell is in Racine — well, there’s a rise in cases throughout the state — but in southeast Wisconsin, there’s been a 30% increase in the rise in hospitalized cases over the last two weeks,” Nichols said.

In an email, Margaret Gesner, the health officer of the Central Racine County Health Department, said, “COVID cases are surging in Racine County and we are very concerned this could impact the capacity of our hospital systems. It’s crucial that residents not gather in large groups, (that they) maintain social distance, wear a face covering in public, stay home when sick or quarantined, and practice good hygiene. By doing so, residents protect not only themselves, but their fellow community members – particularly our most vulnerable populations.”

In the southeast region, 88% of all beds set aside for COVID patients are filled, a percentage that leaves a lower percentage of available beds than in the less-densely populated Fox Valley.

The remaining bed capacity of each local hospital individually, however, is not available.

Palm and Westergaard said Tuesday that they hadn't received any reports of patients being turned away from hospitals or not getting care. They said if cases don't subside, patients could be directed to a 530-bed field hospital that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers built on the state fairgrounds in West Allis in April.

Still, Nichols doesn’t think it will get as bad in southeast Wisconsin as it is now in the Fox Valley. “The fact that you’ve already had huge surges in your area,” he said during a Wednesday phone interview, “means that some in your area might have some level of immunity. But most of your community is still susceptible.”

With that in mind, Nichols said getting a flu shot is especially important this year. He said that if the flu is able to spread widely amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation could become even worse since medical resources would become even more strained.

Todd Richmond and Lisa Marie Pane of the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.