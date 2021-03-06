RACINE — Six months ago Prentiss Robbins Jr. felt the healthiest he’d been in his life. His days were busy, filled with feeding the homeless, pastoring, and speaking about equity and social justice. Now he spends his time doing physical therapy, tethered to an oxygen tank. He hopes to qualify for a lung transplant.

“COVID destroyed my lungs,” Robbins said.

Without a lung transplant, Robbins has been given a prognosis of 3 to 5 years to live.

But he’s already beaten the odds. Doctors didn’t think he'd make it out of the hospital.

Through most of 2020 Robbins, 59, continued his work with RIC and supported those around him who had lost loved ones to COVID-19.

RIC is a nonprofit comprised of 28 local congregations. Its mission is to “inspire and mobilize faith-based congregations to address issues of economic and social injustice through education, advocacy and community organizing.”

“He’s a vital member of our team because he has so many connections in the African American community,” said RIC co-president Tamerin Hayward. “He’s just such a wonderful, warm person.”

She added that his varied life experiences allows him to connect with people on various levels.

Nearly two months hospitalized

Robbins tried to stay safe as he went about his duties, and always wore a mask, he said.

Then, around Nov. 11, he developed a cough and tested positive for COVID-19. He was sent home from the hospital with orders to quarantine for 14 days and to monitor his blood-oxygen levels using a device that clips to a finger called a pulse oximeter. When his oxygen dipped too low, he returned to the hospital and was ultimately taken to Ascension Southeast Wisconsin Hospital in Milwaukee.

He was admitted on Nov. 14 and was not released until Jan. 4. He spent a large chunk of that time in the Intensive Care Unit.

At one point, doctors gave him the option of either going on a ventilator or oxygen, but were unconvinced he would recover either way.

“The doctors around me are asking: How do you want to die?” Robbins said.

He chose oxygen and was put on a dosage of 100 liters per minute, the most oxygen that doctors could give him.

Linda Boyle, co-president of RIC, said she was shocked when she heard from Robbins’ wife of how poorly he was doing because he’d always seemed so healthy. Because of RIC’s ties to organizations throughout Wisconsin and the nation, and the impact Robbins had made on its members, people across the country were praying for Robbins.

“Every day would have people reaching out at the office asking how he was,” Boyle said.

While in the ICU, Robbins watched people around him, without the comfort of their families at their sides, die of COVID-19.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Every time the nurses came into his room, he feared it was because his life was nearing its end.

“I had terror dreams at nighttime and sometimes I was afraid to go to sleep,” he said.

The only option for communication with family and friends was by phone, but sometimes he didn’t have the strength to text. At one point doctors took away his phone because just texting was making his blood-oxygen level drop too low. There were a few days when he couldn’t eat because it burned too much oxygen. Once he was well enough to speak, he could only talk for around 30 seconds at a time.

“It’s sad that people don’t understand the impact of COVID unless it comes to their immediate family and someone passes,” Robbins said.

Irreversible lung disease

As a result of COVID-19, Robbins developed interstitial lung disease. According to the Mayo Clinic, interstitial lung disease typically causes progressive scarring of lung tissue, which impacts a person’s ability to get enough oxygen into their bloodstream. The disease is generally irreversible.

COVID-19 has impacted all aspects of Robbins’ life. He’s now on disability, sidelined from his work as a pastor and his role at RIC.

“My whole life changed,” Robbins said. “I couldn’t get out of bed.”

He has mental fog that prevents him from doing the type of thinking it takes to give a sermon or speak about social justice. He’s unable to drive. He has to bring an oxygen tank everywhere he goes.

Robbins no longer logs on to Zoom to watch his church’s Sunday services virtually. Viewing them spurs anxiety attacks because Robbins feels like he should be out accomplishing things in the community. But realistically he knows that the status of his health could mean the end of his time both as a pastor and an organizer for RIC.

Boyle hopes to welcome Robbins back to RIC in some capacity when he’s able.

“He’s not only a friend but a kind of mentor to me also,” she said. “I miss him as a person as well as an organizer. He is such a knowledgeable and compassionate and committed person to the community.”

Feelings of guilt remain

Robbins has anxiety attacks and feels a sort of survivor’s guilt. He knew that people across the country were praying for him, and he said he felt their prayers and is grateful for them. But he also knows that 500,000 people in the United States have died of the coronavirus and plenty of people were probably praying for them as well.

“I felt sort of guilty in a way that God allowed me to live,” Robbins said.

But he also feels that the experience has made him stronger spiritually.

“I do think this is a miracle that happened to me,” Robbins said.

He hopes that his story will inspire others to have faith and to take COVID-19 seriously. He asks that people continue wearing their masks and believes that everyone should get vaccinated.

Robbins is still on oxygen around the clock, but the dosage he needs is declining. He’s also able to get around more easily now, but his strength varies each day and after activities he needs a lot of rest. He travels to Madison now on a regular basis for testing and he’s hopeful that he’ll get healthy enough to be put on the list for a lung transplant.

“We miss him tremendously,” Hayward said. “He’s a wonderful person. It’s hard knowing how ill he was.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.