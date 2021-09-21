COVID complicates back to school plans: Waterford students who refuse to wear masks isolated or sent home

After students have been in the classroom for two to three weeks, schools across Racine County have been trying to mitigate COVID-19’s spread as cases crop up, in sat least one case shutting down a school.

On Monday, the Waterford Graded School District began requiring masks until at least Sept. 30 in an effort to quell the rising number of cases; that decision had been announced to parents on Sept. 17.

District Superintendent Edward Brzinski said the district reached 16 cases after just 13 days. Last year, with the mask mandate in effect, it took 47 days to reach the same caseload.

While the move prompted some backlash from a small group of parents at Fox River Middle School, Brzinski said he’d rather be safer than sorry.

“We can live with doing too much, but we can’t live with not doing enough,” Brzinski said.

A handful of students, according to Brzinski, have continued refusing to wear masks, prompting the district to separate them into different learning locations.