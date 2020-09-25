COVID cases reported at Union Grove schools; schools staying open with precautions in place

In a letter sent to elementary-school families on Thursday, District Superintendent Brenda Stevenson said: “Our goal is to continue to keep our doors open … any families that are not feeling comfortable with this, please consider going virtual. I am not saying that to upset anyone, I’m saying that because that’s an option for you. If we were to close our doors because we have a few cases that would mean we all need to go 100% virtual and over 70% of you do not want that.

“I know some other area schools have shut down for two weeks to do deep cleaning but we deep clean on a daily basis already and would not change what we are doing during the two weeks off … I believe that this pandemic is taking a toll on all of us but we need to work together to get through this. Mentally, this pandemic is very hard on our students, families, and staff. A lot of us need to be back to school and try to get back to some form of normalcy.”

Stevenson also reminded families to assess their children’s health every day before they go to school.