COVID becomes a Grinch: No Toys for Tots this year

RACINE — Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots has announced that it will not be giving out toys to children in need this Christmas because of how COVID-19 restrictions have hindered operations.
In a letter to the editor submitted to The Journal Times, Toys for Tots President Pete Waselchuk announced that “with great sadness that Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots will be unable to provide toys this Christmas for those in need.”
The organization has been unable to access its storage facility and workshops in the City Hall Annex, 800 Center St., since March when it was closed to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“Unfortunately, many beloved annual events and traditions in 2020 have been significantly impacted by the pandemic,” said Dottie-Kay Bowersox, the city’s public health administrator.
Bowersox said her department is “happy to work with the organization to see if we can come up with a safe distribution plan,” but Waselchuk said that at this point in the year, it’s too late for 2020.
“Because we are a year-round operation, and have been closed for most of 2020, our estimated available inventory is quite low,” Waselchuk stated in the letter. “Additionally, our preparation for registration and distribution usually begins in July, with actual registration starting in early October.”
In 2019, the organization provided toys to an estimated 1,500 Racine-area children in 561 families. At this point, the organization does not have a complete inventory but Waselchuk said that, for example, they know they have 21 bicycles; last year they gave away 150.
Even if the organization did have access to the building, Waselchuk said he’s not sure how many volunteers would come. Many Toys for Tots volunteers are retirees, which would put them in the high-risk category for COVID-19.
“If the challenges of COVID-19 are still with us next summer, we will commit to communicating earlier to develop safe options for toy distribution in 2021,” Bowersox said.
Tough year for TFT
Last year, Toys for Tots faced a potential increase of their rent from $200 to $5,466, which Waselchuk had said would have taken about a quarter of the organization’s budget.
After objections were raised by the organization and the community, the city renegotiated and agreed not to raise the rent but instead help the organization relocate some of its supplies to other parts of the City Hall Annex. This was to give space for an experimental test for COVID-19 being tested on city employees and administered by city firefighters and emergency medical technicians.
Those tests are checked against nasal swab tests to verify the results. As of July, when the initiative was approved by the City Council, the preliminary results showed the test had 96% sensitivity and 99% specificity for COVID-19.
