COVID becomes a Grinch: No Toys for Tots this year

In 2019, the organization provided toys to an estimated 1,500 Racine-area children in 561 families. At this point, the organization does not have a complete inventory but Waselchuk said that, for example, they know they have 21 bicycles; last year they gave away 150.

Even if the organization did have access to the building, Waselchuk said he’s not sure how many volunteers would come. Many Toys for Tots volunteers are retirees, which would put them in the high-risk category for COVID-19.

“If the challenges of COVID-19 are still with us next summer, we will commit to communicating earlier to develop safe options for toy distribution in 2021,” Bowersox said.

Tough year for TFT

Last year, Toys for Tots faced a potential increase of their rent from $200 to $5,466, which Waselchuk had said would have taken about a quarter of the organization’s budget.

After objections were raised by the organization and the community, the city renegotiated and agreed not to raise the rent but instead help the organization relocate some of its supplies to other parts of the City Hall Annex. This was to give space for an experimental test for COVID-19 being tested on city employees and administered by city firefighters and emergency medical technicians.