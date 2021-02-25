COVID affects three major local events

Looking back

Downtown Racine’s streets, usually packed with bead-wearing imbibers who crammed shoulder-to-shoulder in bars, were practically silent on St. Patrick’s Day weekend last year.

It was the first taste for restaurants and bars of the slow traffic that was to follow over the next 11 months and counting. “If the trends stay like this,” Patrick Todd, manager of Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, said March 14, “it’s going to be hard for a lot of small businesses to keep going.”

How busy parties will be this year, with the COVID-19 death toll still rising but transmission rates slower than they have been since July despite ticking up this week, remains to be seen.

Empty Bowls

Since 1997, the hunger-fighting Empty Bowls Racine event has raised more than $340,000.

It will be back in 2021, but “will look different this year” as it raises money for the Racine County Food Bank and HALO, Racine County’s biggest homeless shelter.