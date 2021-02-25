COVID affects three major local events

RACINE — The COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant on three major local events coming up in the next couple weeks.
The St. Patrick’s Day parade is canceled, but two popular food-supporting fundraisers are still a go — albeit online.
Parade
For the second year in a row, St. Patrick’s Day will be celebrated without a parade in Racine.
Bars and restaurants are planning events to coincide with what is normally one of the City of Racine’s biggest annual celebrations, in part due to the city’s large Catholic and Irish populations, not to mention a vibrant bar scene.
The Downtown Racine Corp. is planning to release a listing of event planned for around the March 17 holiday in the coming weeks.
In 2020, St. Patrick’s Day festivities were among the first major events cancelled, or at least severely disrupted, by the spread of the novel coronavirus, a sign of what was to come.
Racine’s parade was canceled just two days before it was supposed to make its way down Main Street. The cancellation had come by order of Mayor Cory Mason, in accordance with the public health emergency declared by Gov. Tony Evers.
Summerfest, Fourth of July parades, holiday celebrations and other major events would be called off later in 2020.
Looking back
Downtown Racine’s streets, usually packed with bead-wearing imbibers who crammed shoulder-to-shoulder in bars, were practically silent on St. Patrick’s Day weekend last year.
It was the first taste for restaurants and bars of the slow traffic that was to follow over the next 11 months and counting. “If the trends stay like this,” Patrick Todd, manager of Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, said March 14, “it’s going to be hard for a lot of small businesses to keep going.”
How busy parties will be this year, with the COVID-19 death toll still rising but transmission rates slower than they have been since July despite ticking up this week, remains to be seen.
Empty Bowls
Since 1997, the hunger-fighting Empty Bowls Racine event has raised more than $340,000.
It will be back in 2021, but “will look different this year” as it raises money for the Racine County Food Bank and HALO, Racine County’s biggest homeless shelter.
“While we can’t gather together this year, there is still a great need in our community. Empty Bowls is usually a day when the community comes together for soup, comradery and to find that special bowl to take home. Empty Bowls is happening, we have just decided to do it a little differently,” reads a Facebook page from the group.
Last year, Empty Bowls raised $40,000 and was held as normal — having been scheduled for the first Monday in March, just before social-distancing protocols were set up.
This year, it’s going virtual.
On Saturday and Sunday, bowl and recipe purchase opportunities will be held at the following locations:
The Elements Studio, 416 Sixth Street, from noon-6 p.m.
Farmer’s Market @2210, 2210 Rapids Drive, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Minimum donations will be $15.
A silent auction will go live on March 1. The auction is scheduled to close on March 5.
A link to the silent auction is scheduled to be available at EmptyBowlsRacine.org Monday, March 1.
Other ways to support Empty Bowls’ mission include:
- Donating directly online by going to bit.ly/3kpPAZj
- Shopping at Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly, 5201 Washington Ave., and rounding up your purchase throughout the month of March.
- Purchasing animal products at Havahart Pets, 6500 Washington Ave., which also will be rounding up purchases to support Empty Bowls throughout March.
Thoughts for Food
Thoughts for Food, the annual city-sprawling music-centric fundraiser supporting the Racine County Food Bank, was started in 1993 by three members of the Vietnam Veterans of America — Mark Paffrath, Steve Klinkhammer and Bill May — who wanted to set up “a beer party with music for food.” That’s how May, who described himself as a Thoughts for Food “founding father,” remembers it.
The first Thoughts for Food had a $3 cover charge for The Eagles Club for Project Emergency, which is now the Racine County Food Bank.
In 2021, Thoughts for Food will be held for its 29th consecutive year. And it wouldn’t be possible without the internet.
The hunger-fighting music festival, usually held at a number of bars and venues around Racine, will be hosted online through prerecorded performances from 12 local bands and performers. Those performances were recorded where it all began, at The Eagles Club, 319 Hamilton St.
To keep up on announcements, see the videos when they’re posted, or to learn more, go to Facebook.com/ThoughtsForFood, call 262-632-2307, visit ThoughtsForFood.org or email info@racinecountyfoodbank.org.
Donations can also be submitted via:
- PayPal at bit.ly/2NI92EP
- By going in-person or mailing a check to Racine County Food Bank, 2000 DeKoven Ave., No. 2, Racine;
“I was sad to see that COVID took it away from us,” Dan Taivalkoski, executive director of the Racine County Food bank, said of a normal Thoughts for Food in a promotional video posted on Thoughts for Food’s website. “I’m really hoping that folks will buy in to our new virtual Thoughts for Food for 2021, with the sincere hope that for next year in 2022 we can get back to normal (and) give each other a hug again.”
LINEUP
Rocky Rose — An original Americana five-piece band that bring to life the diary of Rachelle Rose Koshen
Full Flavor — Energetic music for the people of Racine that asks you to “Savor the Flavor”
Fall Hazard — A cover band that once won Best Band as voted by The Journal Times’ readers
Nick Ramsey & The Family — A four-piece hip-hop and poetic funk band rooted in original music
Stephen Hull Experience — Experience the blues through the heart and soul of a self-taught blues artist
High Stakes Band — R&B and soft rock straight at you
Slaughter Party — Kill Pop out of Kenosha
Weird Science — Not your ordinary cover band; formed in 2007 in Racine County, this group insists on offering fans of live music something they just can’t get anywhere else: classic 80’s party music remade into modern power-pop
Ricky Orta Jr. Duo — A southeast Wisconsin based singer/guitarist and songwriter who delivers gritty, intense vocals above soaring guitar in pairing of blues & rock.
Mohr Avenue — From My Chemical Romance to Taylor Swift, Charlie Bussian and Mike Jacyna put their own acoustic twist on some of their favorite songs
VenganzA — High School Punk/Metal Band
Alahna Rae — Smooth R&B from a talented young lady out of Racine