COVID-19 won't stop Thoughts for Food 2021, which will be going virtual with 12 musical acts March 6
RACINE — Thoughts for Food, the annual city-sprawling music-centric fundraiser supporting the Racine County Food Bank, was started in 1993 by three members of the Vietnam Veterans of America — Mark Paffrath, Steve Klinkhammer and Bill May — who wanted to set up "a beer party with music for food." That's how May, who described himself as a Thoughts for Food "founding father," remembers it.

The first Thoughts for Food had a $3 cover charge for The Eagles Club for Project Emergency, which is now the Racine County Food Bank.

In 2021, Thoughts for Food will be held for its 29th consecutive year. And it wouldn't be possible without the internet.

The hunger-fighting music festival, usually held at a number of bars and venues around Racine, will be hosted online through prerecorded performances from 12 local bands and performers. Those performances were recorded where it all began, at The Eagles Club, 319 Hamilton St.

To keep up on announcements, see the videos when they're posted, or to learn more, go to Facebook.com/ThoughtsForFood, call 262-632-2307, visit ThoughtsForFood.org or email info@racinecountyfoodbank.org.

Donations can also be submitted via:

"I was sad to see that COVID took it away from us," Dan Taivalkoski, executive director of the Racine County Food bank, said of a normal Thoughts for Food in a promotional video posted on Thoughts for Food's website. "I'm really hoping that folks will buy in to our new virtual Thoughts for Food for 2021, with the sincere hope that for next year in 2022 we can get back to normal (and) give each other a hug again."

Lineup

Rocky Rose — An original Americana five-piece band that bring to life the diary of Rachelle Rose Koshen

Full Flavor — Energetic music for the people of Racine that asks you to "Savor the Flavor"

Fall Hazard — A cover band that once won Best Band as voted by The Journal Times' readers

Nick Ramsey & The Family — A four-piece hip-hop and poetic funk band rooted in original music

Stephen Hull Experience — Experience the blues through the heart and soul of a self-taught blues artist

High Stakes Band — R&B and soft rock straight at you

Slaughter Party — Kill Pop out of Kenosha

Weird Science — Not your ordinary cover band; formed in 2007 in Racine County, this group insists on offering fans of live music something they just can't get anywhere else: classic 80's party music remade into modern power-pop

Ricky Orta Jr. Duo — A southeast Wisconsin based singer/guitarist and songwriter who delivers gritty, intense vocals above soaring guitar in pairing of blues & rock.

Mohr Avenue — From My Chemical Romance to Taylor Swift, Charlie Bussian and Mike Jacyna put their own acoustic twist on some of their favorite songs

VenganzA — High School Punk/Metal Band

Alahna Rae — Smooth R&B from a talented young lady out of Racine

