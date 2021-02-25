COVID-19 won't stop Thoughts for Food 2021, which will be going virtual with 12 musical acts March 6

To keep up on announcements, see the videos when they're posted, or to learn more, go to Facebook.com/ThoughtsForFood , call 262-632-2307, visit ThoughtsForFood.org or email info@racinecountyfoodbank.org .

"I was sad to see that COVID took it away from us," Dan Taivalkoski, executive director of the Racine County Food bank, said of a normal Thoughts for Food in a promotional video posted on Thoughts for Food's website. "I'm really hoping that folks will buy in to our new virtual Thoughts for Food for 2021, with the sincere hope that for next year in 2022 we can get back to normal (and) give each other a hug again."