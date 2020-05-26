COVID-19 won’t affect Racine County’s finances as much as other counties, Delagrave says

The county may still incur some losses from property taxes that go unpaid, Delagrave said, but the county executive doesn’t expect that to be too much of a problem since “most people paid their property tax at the beginning of the year” before the pandemic hit.

One area where the county is facing a deficit is at its outpatient mental health clinic at the county’s Dennis Kornwolf Service Center, 1717 Taylor Ave. Most of the services offered there pay for themselves through payments from those seeking help, but for about six weeks very few appointments were held due to the coronavirus.

The clinic “didn’t see a lot of people from the end of March through the beginning of May,” Delagrave said.

Those services are now ramping up again, largely through telehealth meetings, but it will be tough to recapture the already lost revenue, Delagrave said. The county is “waiting to see” the full extent of those losses and adjustments to how the clinic is funded may be necessary down the road.

Transparency

On Tuesday evening, Delagrave was to present his State of the County address to the County Board.