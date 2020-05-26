COVID-19 won’t affect Racine County’s finances as much as other counties, Delagrave says

RACINE COUNTY — County Executive Jonathan Delagrave says that Racine County will not face a significant economic shortage in the coming years because of COVID-19. Because unlike 68 of the 72 counties in Wisconsin, Racine County does not collect a 0.5% sales tax.
“We’re really in good shape, whereas other counties in the state are down on sales tax revenue,” Delagrave said during a briefing with reporters Tuesday afternoon just hours before his State of the County address that was scheduled to be delivered virtually for the first time. “That’s probably more problematic for them than it is for us.”
Even though small businesses’ pocketbooks have been traumatized by lost income — the result of so many people staying home due to coronavirus fears and because of state or locally imposed restrictions — those detriments likely won’t affect the county’s coffers, according to Delagrave.
On top of that, Delagrave expects that the expenses incurred by the county to respond to the threat of COVID-19 directly will be reimbursed either by the State of Wisconsin or by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Statewide, the state’s revenue projections for 2020 reportedly have fallen by $2 billion because of COVID-19. The statewide economic reportedly took an $870 million hit in April 2020, compared to April 2019, according to analysis by the nonpartisan Legislative License Bureau.
The county may still incur some losses from property taxes that go unpaid, Delagrave said, but the county executive doesn’t expect that to be too much of a problem since “most people paid their property tax at the beginning of the year” before the pandemic hit.
One area where the county is facing a deficit is at its outpatient mental health clinic at the county’s Dennis Kornwolf Service Center, 1717 Taylor Ave. Most of the services offered there pay for themselves through payments from those seeking help, but for about six weeks very few appointments were held due to the coronavirus.
The clinic “didn’t see a lot of people from the end of March through the beginning of May,” Delagrave said.
Those services are now ramping up again, largely through telehealth meetings, but it will be tough to recapture the already lost revenue, Delagrave said. The county is “waiting to see” the full extent of those losses and adjustments to how the clinic is funded may be necessary down the road.
Transparency
On Tuesday evening, Delagrave was to present his State of the County address to the County Board.
In the address, of which The Journal Times received a transcript Tuesday afternoon, was information about a new ordinance that the county executive said would take “transparency to a new level.”
The ordinance would create a website where taxpayers could look at the county’s spending “in real time.”
“Quite frankly, we want to be the most transparent local government in the State of Wisconsin,” Delagrave said. “Technology is changing. And local government, county government in particular, has to change with the technology.”
During his address, Delagrave said, “Open government is a cornerstone of our democracy and should remain that way no matter who is in charge or what direction the political winds are blowing,” according the transcript of the address.
Sports complex
Construction of the $6 million SC Johnson Community Sports Complex at Pritchard Park at Ohio Street and Durand Avenue “continues on schedule and on budget,” Delagrave said.
The complex is being paid for by the county, the Racine Unified School District and through community donations, including a $250,000 donation from the Green Bay Packers.
The multipurpose, artificial turf stadium is expected to be able to be used for football, soccer and lacrosse. Construction started in late 2019 and the facility could be open for use before the end of the year.
The ‘Digital Divide’
Delagrave said that the biggest barrier for workers in 2020 isn’t lack of education or lack of child care options, but rather lack of consistent connection with potential employers via the internet.
To address the “digital divide,” as Delagrave called it, in urban and rural areas, the county is planning on erecting 25 new “access points” in areas of the county that are underserved by conventional internet providers. The hotspots would provide free internet access to anyone within a radius of about 250 yards.
The locations of the access points have yet to be determined, but Delagrave said they will be placed in the “best practical locations for where people do not have connectivity.”
The project is expected to cost $150,000. That price would be split evenly three ways between the county, Gateway Technical College and the Racine Unified School District, which already has some community hotspots set up. The shared cost could fall if grant applications are approved, Delagrave said.
“This is a countywide project, west and east of I-94 … throughout the entire county,” Delagrave added.
Other State of the County highlights
- Delagrave said “We continue to work in partnership with the County Board and State of Wisconsin to construct a new trauma-informed youth justice facility.” For several years now the county has been planning to replace its outdated youth incarceration facility.
- Even while the majority of the county’s staff members have been working from home, Delagrave said that productivity has held steady or gone up. However, starting next week, employees will “slowly integrate back.”
- Only 2% of county workers were laid off amid the pandemic, Delagrave said.
- Delagrave said that the county has “crunched the data and have set goals to boost household income, education and home ownership among minority populations” in its effort to shrink racial achievement gaps.
- The county has sold 153 "Resilient Racine County T-shirts," with 100% of the funds being donated "to organizations and businesses addressing or impacted by COVID-19." Shirts cost between $12 and $20.
