COVID-19 vaccination ramps up in Wisconsin, but effort is still going to take months

Just how long it will take to vaccinate the state’s nearly 400,000 health care workers and roughly 57,000 nursing home residents is not clear, as the state doesn’t have reliable estimates on how much vaccine might arrive each week, Palm said.

No reported post-Thanksgiving surge

Nearly three weeks after Thanksgiving, it seems clear that a feared post-Thanksgiving surge in cases did not materialize, Palm said, perhaps because people took precautions after hearing hospitals were overwhelmed. COVID-19 testing has declined, which could mask an uptick, but emergency room data also suggests no recent increase in patients with coronavirus symptoms, according to Palm.

“We feel pretty good about where our numbers are post-Thanksgiving, recognizing that we are still, as a general proposition, way too high,” she said. “Our hospitals are still strained. They are still having significant staffing shortages. We are still seeing too many deaths.”

With Christmas and other holidays coming up, people should continue to stay home when possible, keep physically distant from others, wear masks and frequently wash their hands. “Continued vigilance is the message,” Palm said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ascension won't mandate vaccination