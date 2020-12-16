COVID-19 vaccination ramps up in Wisconsin, but effort is still going to take months

Ascension Wisconsin will begin vaccinating frontline caregivers Thursday, just three days after the first health care workers in the state received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
The first to be offered the vaccine within the health care system will be mostly those working in emergency departments, COVID-19 units and intensive care units, according to Ascension.
As of about noon Wednesday, 192 people in Wisconsin have been vaccinated against COVID-19 since the Pfizer vaccine was given emergency use approval last week, Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said during a Wednesday media briefing, citing statistics from the state's immunization registry. By the end of the day, that number was expected to be much higher.
UW Health expected to vaccinate 250 employees against COVID-19 by Wednesday, and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison was immunizing about 50 workers an hour as a weekslong effort to inoculate Wisconsin’s 450,000 health care workers and nursing home residents against the coronavirus before others can get the injections started to ramp up.
On Tuesday, Advocate Aurora workers at St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee got their first shots.
Just how long it will take to vaccinate the state’s nearly 400,000 health care workers and roughly 57,000 nursing home residents is not clear, as the state doesn’t have reliable estimates on how much vaccine might arrive each week, Palm said.
No reported post-Thanksgiving surge
Nearly three weeks after Thanksgiving, it seems clear that a feared post-Thanksgiving surge in cases did not materialize, Palm said, perhaps because people took precautions after hearing hospitals were overwhelmed. COVID-19 testing has declined, which could mask an uptick, but emergency room data also suggests no recent increase in patients with coronavirus symptoms, according to Palm.
“We feel pretty good about where our numbers are post-Thanksgiving, recognizing that we are still, as a general proposition, way too high,” she said. “Our hospitals are still strained. They are still having significant staffing shortages. We are still seeing too many deaths.”
With Christmas and other holidays coming up, people should continue to stay home when possible, keep physically distant from others, wear masks and frequently wash their hands. “Continued vigilance is the message,” Palm said.
Support Local Journalism
Ascension won't mandate vaccination
Associates with Ascension will receive the vaccine at no cost. Although Ascension said it is not requiring employees to be vaccinated, the nonprofit health system is "strongly encouraging" it, according to a news release.
The release did not say at which Ascension facilities vaccinations would begin.
"We believe the vaccines are both safe and effective and the benefits of being vaccinated outweigh any identified risks or side effects," the release states. "As we await widespread distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, it will be critical for our entire community to continue wearing a mask, watching distance from others and washing hands frequently to protect ourselves and those around us."
Dr. Greg Brusko, Ascension Wisconsin's chief clinical officer, said in a statement: "Ascension anticipates that the remainder of its associates will be eligible for the vaccine as more doses become available and the distribution process progresses.
"We are confident our plan will effectively and safely contribute to the protection of the communities we are privileged to serve.
"As we await widespread distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines, it will be critical for our entire community to continue wearing masks, watching distance from others and washing hands frequently to protect ourselves and those around us.”
Sandra Lindsay leads the way
A historic moment
Hannah White celebrates in Oklahoma
syringes
First doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Madison
First doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Madison
First doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Madison
Vaccine in a bottle
Other vaccinations
Other vaccinations
Flashin First Friday
Flashin First Friday
Flashin First Friday
Flashin First Friday
Flashin First Friday
Flashin First Friday
Flashin First Friday
Flashin First Friday
Flashin First Friday
Flashin First Friday
Flashin First Friday
Flashin First Friday
Flashin First Friday
Flashin First Friday
Flashin First Friday
Flashin First Friday
Flashin First Friday
Flashin First Friday
Flashin First Friday
Flashin First Friday
Flashin First Friday
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.