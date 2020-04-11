COVID-19 update: Racine County reaches 105 cases, no new deaths

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE COUNTY — As of Saturday, a total of 137 people have died from COVID-19 in the State of Wisconsin, up from 128 Friday, the Department of Health Services reported.

Racine County’s number of confirmed cases has reached 105, up from 100 reported Friday. No new deaths have been reported since the county’s third death from COVID-19, a woman in her 90s, was reported Thursday.

According to new data, there are a total of 3,213 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin — an increase of 145 from Friday.

Saturday marked the 17th consecutive day in which the number of statewide confirmed cases increased by at least 100. No single day has seen an increase of 200 or more.

As of 2 p.m. Saturday, 950 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19, about 30% of the total confirmed cases.

A total of 34,680 people in Wisconsin have tested negative for the disease.

Elsewhere in the area, according to the DHS, the reported totals are: 163 confirmed cases in Kenosha County; 35 in Walworth County; 201 in Waukesha County; and 1,653 in Milwaukee County.

There have been 85 deaths in Milwaukee County, the highest number of all the state’s 72 counties.

