COVID-19 update: Fourth death reported in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY — A fourth person in Racine County has died from COVID-19, the state Department of Health Services reported Sunday afternoon.

As of Sunday, a total of 144 people have died from COVID-19 in the State of Wisconsin, including the additional death in Racine County, DHS reported.

The number of confirmed cases countywide in Racine County has reached 117, up from 105 reported Saturday.

According to new data, there are a total of 3,341 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin — an increase of 128 from Saturday.

Sunday marked the 18th consecutive day in which the number of statewide confirmed cases increased by at least 100. No single day has seen an increase of 200 or more.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, 974 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19, about 29% of the total confirmed cases.

A total of 35,916 people in Wisconsin have tested negative for the disease.

Elsewhere in the area, according to the DHS, the reported totals are: 173 confirmed cases in Kenosha County; 37 in Walworth County; 209 in Waukesha County; and 1,710 in Milwaukee County.

There have been 88 deaths in Milwaukee County, the highest number in any of the state’s 72 counties.

