 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story topical

COVID-19 transmission rates back into "Medium" classification in Racine, Kenosha counties

  • 0

The transmission level of the novel coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 illness is back into the "medium" category in Racine and Kenosha counties, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Three weeks ago, the area moved into the "high" transmission category.

Late last week, Racine County's classification moved back into "medium" transmission.

As of Thursday, the data affecting Racine County's transmission levels were as follows:

  • Active cases per 100,000 residents: 241.45
  • New COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people per week: 6.6
  • Percentage of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19: 3.3%

People are also reading…

As of Thursday, the data affecting Kenosha County's transmission levels were as follows:

  • Active cases per 100,000 residents: 207.59
  • New COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people per week: 6.6
  • Percentage of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19: 3.3%

The four counties directly to the north — Milwaukee, Waukesha, Washington and Ozaukee — all still are in the "high" category, as are seven other counties in north-central and northwest Wisconsin.

The factor pushing those counties into the "high" category is hospital admissions. Across the four counties, there have been 10.7 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people per week.

In the past couple months, deaths related to COVID-19 have risen slightly in Wisconsin, from an average of 1-2 deaths per day in mid-April, up to 3-4 per day in late May and early June. Those rates are still far below the peaks of 39 per day in late January 2022 and 57 per-day in mid-December 2020.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Reefpoint Marina could get $27.9 million in upgrades

Reefpoint Marina could get $27.9 million in upgrades

Reefpoint Marina was built in 1987 with a 25-year life expectancy. It is now on year 35; infrastructure is deteriorating. Planned upgrades include ADA compliance, new decking, new fuel tanks and a public access dock. The total number of slips would also decrease to 614 to accommodate for larger boats.

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA returns moon rocket to launch pad

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News