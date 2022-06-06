COVID-19 transmission rates back into "Medium" classification in Racine, Kenosha counties

The transmission level of the novel coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 illness is back into the "medium" category in Racine and Kenosha counties, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Three weeks ago, the area moved into the "high" transmission category.

Late last week, Racine County's classification moved back into "medium" transmission.

As of Thursday, the data affecting Racine County's transmission levels were as follows:

Active cases per 100,000 residents: 241.45

New COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people per week: 6.6

Percentage of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19: 3.3%

As of Thursday, the data affecting Kenosha County's transmission levels were as follows:

Active cases per 100,000 residents: 207.59

New COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people per week: 6.6

Percentage of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19: 3.3%

The four counties directly to the north — Milwaukee, Waukesha, Washington and Ozaukee — all still are in the "high" category, as are seven other counties in north-central and northwest Wisconsin.

The factor pushing those counties into the "high" category is hospital admissions. Across the four counties, there have been 10.7 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people per week.

In the past couple months, deaths related to COVID-19 have risen slightly in Wisconsin, from an average of 1-2 deaths per day in mid-April, up to 3-4 per day in late May and early June. Those rates are still far below the peaks of 39 per day in late January 2022 and 57 per-day in mid-December 2020.