COVID-19 testing to resume at Festival Hall starting tomorrow

The City of Racine had a higher case rate the last seven days than the county did: 206.5 active cases per 100,000 people under the city health department's jurisdiction vs. a case rate of 193.3 per 100,000 people in the rest of the county, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services data.

Dr. Ben Weston, director of medical services of the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management, tweeted Tuesday that 92% of ICU beds in Wisconsin are full, with that spike being blamed on unvaccinated COVID-19 patients taking up space, which can lead to those sick with other illnesses or injuries not being able to get rapid quality treatment if their local hospitals are too full to take new cases.