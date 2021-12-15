COVID-19 testing to continue into 2022 at Festival Hall amid surging cases

RACINE — Wisconsin has had nearly a million cases of COVID-19 and most of Racine County is still in the category of a "high risk" transmission, according to the most recent data.

The most recent number of cumulative cases (recorded on Monday) in the state according to the Wisconsin Department Health Services is about 923,900. The jurisdiction of Central Racine County Health Department, which includes most of the county outside the City of Racine, is still in the "high risk" of transmission category.

As a result, the National Guard's COVID-19 testing at Festival Hall will continue through at least Jan. 6, according to the City of Racine.

"As we head into the holiday, similar to last year, we are already seeing a surge in cases of COVID-19. It is critically important that before people gather with friends and family this holiday season that they both get vaccinated and get tested," stated Dottie-Kay Bowersox, public health administrator for the city.

Hours for testing will continue to be Mondays and Thursdays from noon-6 p.m., with a couple exceptions.

Specific testing dates at Festival Hall are:

Thursday, Dec. 16

Monday, Dec. 20

Monday, Dec. 27

Monday, Jan. 3

Thursday, Jan. 6

The city is encouraging pre-registration at www.register.covidconnect.wi.gov to save time at the test site. Testing is free and open to anyone 12 months or older; a parent or guardian must accompany minors.

You do not have to show symptoms to be tested, the release said.

According to the DHS, on Monday, there were about 840 positive tests in comparison to about 11,700 negative tests in Wisconsin.

"The United States just hit the unfortunate milestone of 800,000 deaths from COVID-19 and we know many of those would have been prevented had more individuals been vaccinated," Bowersox said. "It is my hope that this holiday season doesn't lead to an increase in that number, but that means people need to test and get vaccinated."

