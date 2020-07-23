COVID-19 testing site at Case from July 29-31 and where to go now

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A three-day surge COVID-19 testing site is set to open Wednesday July 29 through Friday July 31 at Case High School, 7345 Washington Avenue.

The site, which will be free to Wisconsin residents or people who work in Wisconsin, will be open each day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

No appointments are necessary, but residents are asked to pre-register by following instructions on the clinic flyer, which is under the "Hot Topics" section of the Central Racine County Health Department website, https://crchd.com/, according to the press release. Residents should enter the site on Oakes Road.

The Central Racine County Health Department and Racine county Emergency Operations Center partnered with the Wisconsin National Guard to open the site to meet testing goals in Racine County.

“Testing of residents, including people who are symptomatic, close contacts to cases and those in high-risk occupations, helps reduce the spread of COVID-19 and is a key priority for understanding and preventing the spread of disease in Racine County,” Central Racine County Health Officer, Margaret Gesner said. “These surge clinics are temporary mechanisms for testing while we and our community partners continue to work toward creating more permanent testing solutions.”