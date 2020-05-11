COVID-19 testing begins in Burlington

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BURLINGTON — About 75 vehicles carrying symptomatic people about to be tested for COVID-19 were in line at 9:50 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway.

Testing, which will be conducted by members of the Wisconsin National Guard, was not even set to begin until 10 a.m.

Only 300 tests are available per day, which may be why the people people began arriving early.

Testing runs through Friday in Burlington, one of more than a dozen community testing sites around the state.

Gov. Tony Evers and Department of Health Services Secretary-designer Andrea Palm, under advisement from Wisconsin’s public health leaders, have set a statewide goal of testing 82,000 people per week.

Statewide testing ramps up

On Monday, Evers announced that the Wisconsin DHS and the Wisconsin National Guard will also be supporting two new community-based testing sites in Milwaukee and in Madison starting Monday, according to a release issued by the governor's office.