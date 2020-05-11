COVID-19 testing begins in Burlington

BURLINGTON — About 75 vehicles carrying symptomatic people about to be tested for COVID-19 were in line at 9:50 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway.
Testing, which will be conducted by members of the Wisconsin National Guard, was not even set to begin until 10 a.m.
Only 300 tests are available per day, which may be why the people people began arriving early.
Testing runs through Friday in Burlington, one of more than a dozen community testing sites around the state.
Gov. Tony Evers and Department of Health Services Secretary-designer Andrea Palm, under advisement from Wisconsin’s public health leaders, have set a statewide goal of testing 82,000 people per week.
Statewide testing ramps up
On Monday, Evers announced that the Wisconsin DHS and the Wisconsin National Guard will also be supporting two new community-based testing sites in Milwaukee and in Madison starting Monday, according to a release issued by the governor's office.
"Increased testing and contact tracing are core elements of our Badger Bounce Back plan and are critical to slowing the spread and boxing in COVID-19," Evers said. "I urge anyone who needs a test to go get tested at one of these sites and help protect your community and family from this virus."
This is part of a series of efforts by the DHS and the Wisconsin National Guard to work with local health departments to create community testing sites in places with a known lack of access to testing or known community spread. These test sites are open to all residents, including essential workers, and will provide free drive-through or walk-up testing.
Milwaukee, the hardest hit county in Wisconsin during the COVID-19 pandemic, has opened north and south side drive-through community testing sites. For more information on the Milwaukee and Madison sites, go to www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/testing.htm.
