COVID-19 testing at Festival Hall extends in response to high demand and numbers

RACINE — Testing for COVID-19 at Festival Hall by the National Guard will continue through the end of the month, despite initially being set to end about a week into the new year.

COVID-19 testing at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., has been extended to Jan. 27. Hours will continue to be on Mondays and Thursdays from noon until 6 p.m. The original last day for testing was Jan. 6.

Specific testing dates are:

Monday, Jan. 10 — Noon to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 13 — Noon to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 20 — Noon to 6 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 24 — Noon to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 27 — Noon to 6 p.m.

There will be no testing on Monday, Jan. 17 due to the federal holiday of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The City of Racine is recommending pre-registration at register.covidconnect.wi.gov to save time at the test site. Testing is free of charge and open to anyone 12 months or older (parent/guardian must accompany minors). You do not have to be symptomatic to get tested, the city said.

City of Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox released the following statement along with the announcement of the extended testing hours:

"As anticipated with the end of the holiday season, COVID-19 cases are at the highest case rate that has been seen throughout the entirety of the pandemic at over 1,600 confirmed cases per 100,000 people. Because of the prevalence of the virus, individuals are encouraged to take advantage of COVID-19 testing at Festival Hall when they are symptomatic and identified as a close contact of a confirmed positive."

The decision to extend hours comes after announcements of several organizations closing or shifting their operations due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases. Earlier, the Racine Police Department announced the closure of its lobby; a couple of schools in the Racine Unified School District decided to go virtual.

Bowersox said that Public Health Department personnel may be unable to contact everyone who has been confirmed COVID-19 positive due to the "overwhelming number" of cases.

"Due to limited resources, those who are 19 years of age and younger have been prioritized. Individuals who test positive are being requested to notify their schools, employers, and all close contacts including friends, family, and others they may have been around," she continued.

Bowersox advised that if you test positive or are sick, to isolate yourself from others — even in your own household — and wear a face mask.

"In order to curb the spread of the virus, stay home when ill and wear a face mask consistently and appropriately when in public and when around individuals who are not vaccinated," she said.

"Consider getting vaccinated if you are not," Bowersox added. "Vaccination is the best defense from becoming seriously ill and dying from this virus. It is also our best defense from overwhelming finite systems such as healthcare, fire, law enforcement, and public health."

Advocate Aurora Health reported earlier this month that they had "very concerning numbers" of COVID-19 inpatients. As of Jan. 3, the total across the 26 hospitals in the system — plus one other smaller facility — was 1,426 inpatients with COVID-19. That includes 30 COVID inpatients in Kenosha and 12 in Burlington.

