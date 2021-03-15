COVID-19 has exposed health inequity; how can Racine address it?

RACINE — Health disparities locally and nationwide are more obvious amid COVID-19.
While health results across the board remain worse for people of color in the U.S., they’re especially bad when it comes to COVID-19. Compared to whites, African Americans were 10% more likely to catch COVID-19, 190% more likely to be hospitalized for it and 90% more likely to die from it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Similarly, comparing outcomes of Latino or Hispanic people to whites, the chance of contracting COVID-19 was 30% higher, chance of hospitalization was 210% higher, and chance of death was 130% greater.
During a June White Coats for Black Lives rally in Madison, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, the top infectious disease expert working for the state, said “being black in Wisconsin increases your risk of dying from COVID 19 by 450%.”
Now that vaccines are rolling out, widely accepted as “the way out of the pandemic,” the disparities remain large.
As of Saturday, white people have been almost three times more likely to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot than both black and Hispanic people in Racine County. According to state data, 19.5% of white people had started the vaccine process as of Saturday in Racine County, compared to 7% of Hispanics, 6.7% of blacks, 12.1% of Asians and 4.5% of Native Americans.
The statewide disparities are almost identical, with one in five white Wisconsinites having received one shot as of Saturday compared to just over one in 14 black people and nearly one in 14 Hispanic Wisconsinites.
“There is a big health disparity in the black and brown community. COVID has exposed that,” said Al Gardner, a community activist working with Racine County to address local racial disparities. “We have to do more than just getting the vaccine: That’s the first thing we’ve got to do. But we’ve got to go further than that. We’ve got to make sure that black and brown people get true health care.”
Gardner blames that on longstanding inequities, ranging from lack of health care access to economic instability. Across Wisconsin, white people are more than five and four times less likely to be living below the poverty line than blacks or Hispanics, respectively, according to 2013 data reviewed by the Kaiser Family Foundation.
That’s even more pronounced in Racine, where the median income for black households is less than two-fifths that of white households, and where the black unemployment rate is about 2½ times greater than the white unemployment rate.
The Healthy People 2020 report from the federal Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion states that “residents of impoverished neighborhoods or communities are at increased risk for mental illness, chronic disease, higher mortality, and lower life expectancy ... (T)he risk for chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and obesity is higher among those with the lowest income and education levels. In addition, older adults who are poor experience higher rates of disability and mortality.”
“All of it is connected,” Gardner said. “If you’re not healthy economically, then you’re not going to be healthy physically or mentally.”
Community-based clinics have been announced as a way to address the inequities, but they’re just getting started. There are only two open in Wisconsin so far, one in Rock County and another in La Crosse. A third was announced Friday, planned to open March 23 at Regency Mall.
Of the Regency Mall clinic, Racine Mayor Cory Mason stated: “This clinic will expand access to vaccines for our residents, and we hope the additional capacity will also help to address disparities in vaccination rates … We will continue to do all we can to ensure that Racine residents get vaccinated to protect our families and our community, and to end this pandemic.”
Gardner said that the Regency Mall clinic could be “a game-changer,” but that its location — in the southwest corner of the city, and located in a business district rather than a neighborhood — isn’t particularly well placed to reach the highest concentrations of Racine’s minority populations. According to census data, 75% of Racine County’s African American population lives in the city, even though the city’s population makes up only about 39% of the total county population.
“Why couldn’t they put these clinics in the community centers where our people are at?” Gardner wondered aloud. “If I was in charge, I would have it in the community centers where the people are at.”
The City of Racine’s community centers have remained closed since last March. A reopening date is yet to be announced.
There aren’t many health clinics in the city, with most new and old medical facilities remaining on the outskirts or outside city limits. In 2015, the Racine Community Health Center, which had been located at 2405 Northwestern Ave., closed its doors when Beloit-based Community Health Systems went bankrupt.
Gardner looks to establishing more medical facilities within the heart of the City of Racine. Some work on that front is being done, with the planned community health clinic at Julian Thomas Elementary, but that’s still only one clinic.
“We need two health care clinics: One on the north side, and one on the south side,” Gardner said. “People get mad when they say free health care, blah blah blah, but people need to have somewhere to go to get their health-care needs met.”