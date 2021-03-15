COVID-19 has exposed health inequity; how can Racine address it?

Quote "There is a big health disparity in the black and brown community. COVID has exposed that." Al Gardner

As of Saturday, white people have been almost three times more likely to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot than both black and Hispanic people in Racine County. According to state data, 19.5% of white people had started the vaccine process as of Saturday in Racine County, compared to 7% of Hispanics, 6.7% of blacks, 12.1% of Asians and 4.5% of Native Americans.

The statewide disparities are almost identical, with one in five white Wisconsinites having received one shot as of Saturday compared to just over one in 14 black people and nearly one in 14 Hispanic Wisconsinites.

“There is a big health disparity in the black and brown community. COVID has exposed that,” said Al Gardner, a community activist working with Racine County to address local racial disparities. “We have to do more than just getting the vaccine: That’s the first thing we’ve got to do. But we’ve got to go further than that. We’ve got to make sure that black and brown people get true health care.”