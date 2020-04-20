COVID-19 death toll in Racine County reaches 10

RACINE COUNTY — Another Racine County resident has died of COVID-19, raising the total number of Racine County deaths to 10.
As of 2 p.m. Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, 230 people had died from COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 10 people since Sunday.
There are 4,499 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, an increase of 153 since Sunday.
There were 1,211 Wisconsinites hospitalized for the disease as of Monday afternoon, making up 27% of confirmed cases.
A total of 46,603 people in Wisconsin have tested negative for the disease.
The number of confirmed cases in all of Racine County had reached 184 as of Monday afternoon, an increase of 16 from 168 on Sunday, with an additional 65 probable cases in the county.
Racine County began reporting probable cases on Monday in addition to confirmed cases. As of Monday afternoon, there were 91 confirmed and 30 probable cases with the City of Racine Health Department’s jurisdiction, which includes Racine, Elmwood Park and Wind Point. There were 93 confirmed cases and 35 probable cases in the jurisdiction of the Central Racine County Health Department, which covers the rest of the county. There have been four deaths within the city Health Department’s jurisdiction and six within the rest of the county.
Racine County is defining probable cases as:”symptomatic individuals who have not been tested but presumed positive because they had direct contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19.”
As of Monday the city Health Department reported that 14 people within its jurisdiction had recovered from the virus, 16 were hospitalized and there were 74 active cases.
In Racine County’s neighboring counties, the DHS, reported: 257 confirmed cases in Kenosha County with five deaths reported; 86 in Walworth County with six deaths reported; 269 in Waukesha County with 11 deaths reported; and 2,191 in Milwaukee County.
There have been 132 deaths in Milwaukee County, the highest number in any of the state’s 72 counties. The Milwaukee County death toll has increased by seven people since Sunday.
Senior meal deadline extended
The deadline for local restaurants to partner with the Racine County Senior Nutrition Initiative to provide meals for homebound seniors has been extended to Friday. Restaurants can apply at surveymonkey.com/r/69Y6DHY.
Theatre Guild season opener canceled
The Racine Theatre Guild Board of Directors has made the difficult decision to cancel “Bye Bye Birdie,” the first performance planned for RTG’s 83rd season. With the cancellation of this musical, it will give RTG more flexibility for rescheduling their postponed shows.
On March 19, RTG announced a temporary closure due to COVID-19 and the postponement of the remaining performances of their 2019-2020 season. “Bye Bye Birdie,” had been scheduled to run July 17-26, would have opened their 2020 – 2021 season.
“Although it was a tough decision to cancel ‘Bye Bye Birdie,’” Douglas Instenes, managing and artistic director stated, “it will give us the chance to direct our resources into rescheduling the shows that were cast and in rehearsal when we announced our postponements.”
RTG will continue to monitor the situation for more developments and plans may be adjusted over time. Although RTG is temporarily closed, email, mail and phone calls will be answered throughout the week. Call (262) 633-4218 with any questions or for more information.
Relief to cultural organizations
Grants of as much as $10,000 will soon be available to Wisconsin’s humanities and cultural organizations to help them cope with financial hardship amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, the Wisconsin Humanities Council announced the Wisconsin Humanities CARES Relief Grant program, which will distribute close to $540,000.
The relief funds were received by the Wisconsin Humanities Council through the National Endowment for the Humanities as authorized by the federal CARES Act, according to a press release.
The Wisconsin Humanities CARES Relief Grant application period will open by Friday. The first-round deadline will be May 15 and award decisions will be made within 15 business days.
To be eligible, applicants must be nonprofit organizations located in Wisconsin that provide public humanities programming as a significant part of their mission.
The grants are intended for smaller organizations with annual expenses of $500,000 or less and will support nonprofits’ general operating costs rather than specific projects or initiatives. For more information visit wisconsinhumanities.org.
Food for health care workers
Cousins Subs, Summerfest, and Disrupt Idea Co. are working together to help feed front-line healthcare workers at Aurora Health Care. From Monday through Sunday, April 20-26, the public can make donations to provide subs for frontline healthcare workers. Every dollar raised will be used to purchase discounted subs from Cousins Subs, through its Make It Better Foundation, to provide to team members on the front lines of the COVID-19 health crisis.
To make a donation visit cousinssubs.com/cousinscares.
To kick off the campaign, Don Smiley, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, will personally donate money to purchase 100 subs and Christine Specht, CEO of Cousins Subs, and her husband John Palmert, director of franchise sales at Cousins Subs, are donating $1,000. Smiley is a Racine native.
During the week of April 27, the Cousins Subs Make It Better Foundation will use campaign dollars to purchase subs, at a 25% discount, and deliver them to frontline healthcare heroes at Aurora Health Care.
