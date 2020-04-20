COVID-19 death toll in Racine County reaches 10

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE COUNTY — Another Racine County resident has died of COVID-19, raising the total number of Racine County deaths to 10.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, 230 people had died from COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 10 people since Sunday.

There are 4,499 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, an increase of 153 since Sunday.

There were 1,211 Wisconsinites hospitalized for the disease as of Monday afternoon, making up 27% of confirmed cases.

A total of 46,603 people in Wisconsin have tested negative for the disease.

The number of confirmed cases in all of Racine County had reached 184 as of Monday afternoon, an increase of 16 from 168 on Sunday, with an additional 65 probable cases in the county.