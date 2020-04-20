You are the owner of this article.
COVID-19 death toll in Racine County reaches 10 people
RACINE COUNTY — Another Racine County resident has died of COVID-19, making a total of 10. 

As of 2 p.m. Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, 230 people had died from COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 10 people since Sunday.

There are 4,499 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, an increase of 153 since Sunday.

There were 1,211 Wisconsinites hospitalized for the disease as of Monday afternoon, making up 27% of confirmed cases. 

A total of 46,603 people in Wisconsin have tested negative for the disease.

The number of confirmed cases countywide in Racine County had reached 174 as of Monday afternoon, up xx from 168 on Sunday.

In Racine County’s neighboring counties, the DHS, reported: 257 confirmed cases in Kenosha County with five deaths reported; 86 in Walworth County with six deaths reported; 269 in Waukesha County with 11 deaths reported; and 2,191 in Milwaukee County.

There have been 132 deaths in Milwaukee County, the highest number in any of the state’s 72 counties. The Milwaukee County death toll has increased by seven people since Sunday.

