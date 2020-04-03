COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin increase by 182, Racine County sees 1 more confirmed case

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE COUNTY — Six more people have died from COVID-19 in the State of Wisconsin, for a total of 37 people, state officials reported Friday. And Racine County’s total number of confirmed cases is up to 41.

According to new data, there are a total of 1,912 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin — an increase of 182 from the 1,730 reported on Thursday.

Friday marked the ninth consecutive day in which the number of statewide confirmed cases increased by at least 100.

As of 2 p.m. on Friday, 487 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19, about 25% of the total confirmed cases.

Elsewhere in the area, according to the DHS, the reported totals are: 81 confirmed cases in Kenosha County; 15 in Walworth County; 133 in Waukesha County and 951 in Milwaukee County.

Of the 40 cases reported Thursday, 15 are in the City of Racine Health Department’s jurisdiction (which includes Elmwood Park and Wind Point), and the other 25 are elsewhere in the county.

The location of the one new case in Racine County on Friday was not yet provided as of Friday afternoon.

