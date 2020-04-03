COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin increase by 182, Racine County sees 1 more confirmed case

RACINE COUNTY — Six more people have died from COVID-19 in the State of Wisconsin, for a total of 37 people, state officials reported Friday. And Racine County’s total number of confirmed cases is up to 41.
According to new data, there are a total of 1,912 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin — an increase of 182 from the 1,730 reported on Thursday.
Friday marked the ninth consecutive day in which the number of statewide confirmed cases increased by at least 100.
As of 2 p.m. on Friday, 487 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19, about 25% of the total confirmed cases.
Elsewhere in the area, according to the DHS, the reported totals are: 81 confirmed cases in Kenosha County; 15 in Walworth County; 133 in Waukesha County and 951 in Milwaukee County.
Of the 40 cases reported Thursday, 15 are in the City of Racine Health Department’s jurisdiction (which includes Elmwood Park and Wind Point), and the other 25 are elsewhere in the county.
The location of the one new case in Racine County on Friday was not yet provided as of Friday afternoon.
Court changes
The Racine County Circuit Court system has made many changes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the recent changes includes the way that initial court appearances are being handled.
Typically, the Racine County District Attorney's Office releases a list of criminal complaints Monday through Friday. The list, which includes the names and narratives detailing recent arrests and charges, as well as upcoming initial appearances in Racine County Circuit Court, is now anticipated to be released only on Mondays and Thursdays.
The intake proceedings, which before the COVID-19 pandemic were held at 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday in Circuit Court, are now being held on Monday and Thursday via Zoom, a video conferencing service, to reduce exposure.
The intake proceedings may be aired live on YouTube, as soon as next week.
Hazardous waste collection cancelled
Racine Wastewater Utility has cancelled upcoming hazardous waste collections in April and May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Racine Wastewater Utility household hazardous waste collections set for Saturdays, April 18 and May 16, at 6200 21st St., have been cancelled.
Residents are encouraged to keep their unwanted household hazardous waste (such as oil paint, pesticides, pool chemicals, antifreeze, rechargeable batteries and other hazardous substances) until the next scheduled waste collection from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20 at the same address.
For additional information, go to cityofracine.org/HHW/ or facebook.com/RacineHHW/.
