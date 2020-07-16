You are the owner of this article.
COVID-19 care package giveaway today 10-2 at Cesar Chavez Center
COVID-19 care package giveaway today 10-2 at Cesar Chavez Center

RACINE — A giveaway of necessary supplies to help families get through the COVID-19 pandemic is planned for 10 a.m. Friday at the Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave.

Care packages will include household necessities, groceries and coronavirus-related supplies such as: toilet paper, dish soap, paper towels, face masks, hand sanitizer, non-perishables, dairy, eggs and produce.

The event is scheduled to end by 2 p.m., but will only go on so long as supplies last.

Social distancing is expected to be enforced at the giveaway.

An estimated 100,000-plus Wisconsinites are still waiting for unemployment checks after widespread job losses hit in March, leading to increased demand at many food banks and other charities.

The giveaway is being led by Racine County in conjunction with the City of Racine. Both County Executive Jonathan Delagrave and Cory Mason plan to attend the giveaway.

Other supporters that helped make the giveaway possible include:

  • United Way of Racine County
  • Hunger Task Force
  • Johnson Financial Group
  • SC Johnson
  • Uline
  • Racine Community Foundation
  • Trinity Lutheran Church & School
  • Racine County Food Bank
