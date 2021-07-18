COVID-19 care package giveaway planned July 28 in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — Care packages containing food and other household necessities are available later this month for Racine County residents hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Just $1 gives you full access for 3 months to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com.
Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave announced a free care package giveaway in partnership with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and Giving to the Nations.
It is the third such giveaway, following earlier efforts in Racine and Burlington.
The Racine County COVID Care Package Distribution is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 28 in the parking lot of The Dish Restaurant, 1220 N. Ohio St.
The care packages will include pasta, ready-to-go meals, canned items and other staples, as well as toilet paper, paper towels, shampoo, sanitizer wipes, hand sanitizer and other resources. Packages will be available only while supplies last.
COVID-19 vaccinations also will be available free of charge.
The care packages are made possible through the support of the Racine Community Foundation, AMI Health, Festival Foods, Uline, the Dish Restaurant, and Willkomm’s.
“We appreciate the support of our community partners,” County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said. “Through their generosity, we are able to help individuals and families in need.”