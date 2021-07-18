 Skip to main content
COVID-19 care package giveaway planned July 28 in Mount Pleasant
COVID-19 care packageS

COVID-19 care package giveaway planned July 28 in Mount Pleasant

Lending a helping hand

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave helps to distribute free COVID-19 care packages earlier this summer in Racine. 

 Eric Johnson

MOUNT PLEASANT — Care packages containing food and other household necessities are available later this month for Racine County residents hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave announced a free care package giveaway in partnership with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and Giving to the Nations.

It is the third such giveaway, following earlier efforts in Racine and Burlington.

The Racine County COVID Care Package Distribution is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 28 in the parking lot of The Dish Restaurant, 1220 N. Ohio St.

COVID-19 vaccination rates have started to slow down in the U.S. even as the number of cases rise, mostly in areas where vaccine uptake has been low. Officials are trying to incentivize the vaccine, but they say more drastic measures may be needed.

The care packages will include pasta, ready-to-go meals, canned items and other staples, as well as toilet paper, paper towels, shampoo, sanitizer wipes, hand sanitizer and other resources. Packages will be available only while supplies last.

COVID-19 vaccinations also will be available free of charge.

The care packages are made possible through the support of the Racine Community Foundation, AMI Health, Festival Foods, Uline, the Dish Restaurant, and Willkomm’s.

“We appreciate the support of our community partners,” County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said. “Through their generosity, we are able to help individuals and families in need.”

