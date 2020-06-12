COVID-19 cancels church festivals, including St. Rita and St. Lucy's festivals

“As our community is facing challenges we never could have imagined, as we recognize how uncertain this time is for parish members and their families, we know we have much to be grateful for,” read an announcement on their website. “In gratitude and celebration of all we have been given and to continue to support the help St. Mary’s gives to so many in our community, we are excited to announce FunFest will be back for another year! And, this year our festival will be VIRTUAL (we are less excited about this last part though).”