COVID-19 cancels church festivals, including St. Rita and St. Lucy's festivals

COVID-19 is not just affecting church's normal Sunday attendance, it's also affecting their annual summer festival season and many have had to cancel.
St.Rita’s Parish, 4339 Douglas Ave., and St. Lucy's 3101 Drexel Ave., canceled their summer festival while St. Mary’s in Burlington moved their annual FunFest to a virtual event.
In a message to the parish through the website, Rev. Michael Markiewicz of St.Rita’s thanked organizers for their efforts, but said the festivities would have to wait for next year.
“Hope springs eternal but when it comes to this year's festival...hope seems to have dissipated,” Markiewicz wrote. “It's my sad duty to announce that in a spirit of hope and after extensive consultation among the parish leadership, the parish festival will not be taking place this year. I want to thank Dan Shrank and his festival team, and all the volunteers for their gallant effort to pull the gathering together but conditions just haven't worked in our favor.”
The Archdiocese of Milwaukee is following a gradual opening plan called the Catholic Comeback, which closely followed Gov. Tony Evers’ Badgers Bounceback plan, and is still in phase one of the plan.
Archiocese of Milwaukee spokesperson Jerry Czewski said the plan is going well, with an update to phase one being posted on June 4. According to Czewski, parishes are allowed to have plans in place for festivals, but that contracts should not be signed in case things change for the worse.
As noted by Czewski, many festivals highlight food vendors, and right now, regulations on the handling of food is very specific. This, according to St. Rita Business Manager Suzanne Kroes, is one of the reasons St. Rita chose not to pursue their normal festivities this season.
“The guidelines given by the health department has a lot of rules with how to serve food and it’s very difficult to comply with that in an affordable way when you’re planning a pop-up event,” Kroes said.
Both Czewski and Kroes also touched on the difficulty of planning an event during uncertain times, with Kroes pointing out the planning that goes into events such as these. While the parish is losing out on a key fundraising, Kroes said another great loss was the community not being able to come together.
“That lack of community coming together is sad, hard, challenging,” Kroes said. “But when we are able to, it will make it even more enjoyable.”
Moving online
Meanwhile, St. Mary’s Parish moved their festival online in response to these planning difficulties and health concerns surrounding COVID-19.
“As our community is facing challenges we never could have imagined, as we recognize how uncertain this time is for parish members and their families, we know we have much to be grateful for,” read an announcement on their website. “In gratitude and celebration of all we have been given and to continue to support the help St. Mary’s gives to so many in our community, we are excited to announce FunFest will be back for another year! And, this year our festival will be VIRTUAL (we are less excited about this last part though).”
The virtual FunFest will be on Facebook Thursday June 25 to Saturday, June 27.Those that wish to participate can view and bid on Auction Items as well as purchase sweepstake or Gooseberries Grocery Raffle Tickets at https://SMSFest20.GiveSmart.com.
Brooke Beck, Festival Co-Chair, said that the parish was hoping to share a sense of community through these difficult times, even if the festival will look a little different than previous years.
“While our festival is going to look very different, one thing remains the same, faith, fellowship, and community remain at the core of what we do as a parish,” Beck said.
To check about specific church festivals, call their parish office's for more information.
